Statement from the Artisan Global Value Strategy and the Artisan International Value Strategy
San Francisco (ots/PRNewswire) - Regarding Danone's press release of 15 March
2021, Daniel J. O'Keefe, Artisan Global Value Strategy Lead Portfolio Manager,
and N. David Samra, Artisan International Value Strategy Lead Portfolio Manager,
stated the following:
"We welcome the actions taken by Danone's board of directors. The appointment of
new leadership and better corporate governance will strengthen the company for
the benefit of all stakeholders."
For media enquiries:
Greenbrook (London)
Andrew Honnor and Rob White
artisan@greenbrookpr.com
+44 207 952 2000
Steele & Holt (France)
artisan@steeleandholt.com
+33 6 66 58 81 92
+33 6 58 25 54 14
