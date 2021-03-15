Statement from the Artisan Global Value Strategy and the Artisan International Value Strategy

San Francisco (ots/PRNewswire) - Regarding Danone's press release of 15 March2021, Daniel J. O'Keefe, Artisan Global Value Strategy Lead Portfolio Manager,and N. David Samra, Artisan International Value Strategy Lead Portfolio Manager,stated the following:"We welcome the actions taken by Danone's board of directors. The appointment ofnew leadership and better corporate governance will strengthen the company forthe benefit of all stakeholders."For media enquiries:Greenbrook (London)Andrew Honnor and Rob Whiteartisan@greenbrookpr.com+44 207 952 2000Steele & Holt (France)artisan@steeleandholt.com+33 6 66 58 81 92+33 6 58 25 54 14Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153090/4864491OTS: Artisan Partners

