Swiss Steel Holding AG announces the results of the rights offering

Lucerne, 15 March 2021 - Swiss Steel Holding AG today announces that in the context of its rights offering, rights have been exercised for 905,622,732 new shares, corresponding to 87.9 % of the 1,030,524,138 new registered shares offered in the rights offering.

The 124,901,406 shares not taken up by existing shareholders in the rights offering are being offered to investors by way of a public offering in Switzerland and private placements to qualified investors outside of Switzerland and the United States in compliance with applicable securities laws ("International Offering").

The book for the International Offering is currently open and will close on 16 March 2021, 12:00 noon CET at the latest. The offer price in the rights offering and for the International Offering will be determined following the end of the bookbuilding period. Swiss Steel Holding AG, together with the banks acting as Joint Global Coordinators in the context of the rights offering, reserves the right to extend or shorten the bookbuilding period, without any prior notice, at any time.

Swiss Steel Holding AG's main shareholder BigPoint Holding AG has exercised all of its subscription rights.

The listing on SIX Swiss Exchange, first trading day and delivery of the new shares is expected to be on 23 March 2021.