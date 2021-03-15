 

EQS-Adhoc Swiss Steel Holding AG announces the results of the rights offering

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.03.2021, 17:40  |  89   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Swiss Steel Holding AG announces the results of the rights offering

15-March-2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Lucerne, 15 March 2021 - Swiss Steel Holding AG today announces that in the context of its rights offering, rights have been exercised for 905,622,732 new shares, corresponding to 87.9% of the 1,030,524,138 new registered shares offered in the rights offering.

The 124,901,406 shares not taken up by existing shareholders in the rights offering are being offered to investors by way of a public offering in Switzerland and private placements to qualified investors outside of Switzerland and the United States in compliance with applicable securities laws ("International Offering").

The book for the International Offering is currently open and will close on 16 March 2021, 12:00 noon CET at the latest. The offer price in the rights offering and for the International Offering will be determined following the end of the bookbuilding period. Swiss Steel Holding AG, together with the banks acting as Joint Global Coordinators in the context of the rights offering, reserves the right to extend or shorten the bookbuilding period, without any prior notice, at any time.

Swiss Steel Holding AG's main shareholder BigPoint Holding AG has exercised all of its subscription rights.

The listing on SIX Swiss Exchange, first trading day and delivery of the new shares is expected to be on 23 March 2021.

-END-

For further information:
 
For media queries:
Dr. Andrea Geile, a.geile@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4121
 
For analyst/investor inquiries:
Daniel Geiger, d.geiger@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4160

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Swiss Steel Holding AG announces the results of the rights offering EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Swiss Steel Holding AG announces the results of the rights offering 15-March-2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q4 2020 Payment of dividends in Sterling
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2020 results
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Adds Multi-Channel Input Capability to New Nanoamp GreenPAK(TM) Device
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG receives order for investigations within a research project
DGAP-Adhoc: Grand City Properties S.A. resolves on share buy-back program with a volume of up to 200 million ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Newron und Zambon unterzeichnen Vereinbarung für potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass NeuroRx eine Kooperation zur Durchführung einer Machbarkeitsstudie mit TFF ...
DGAP-News: Newron and Zambon sign agreement for potentially pivotal study with safinamide in Parkinson's ...
DGAP-News: ABO Wind AG: Auch in neuen Ländern erfolgreich
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:41 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG gibt das Ergebnis ihres Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt (deutsch)
17:40 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG gibt das Ergebnis ihres Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt
08.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Medienmitteilung (deutsch)
08.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Medienmitteilung
08.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Media Release
03.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: 2020 Umsatz und Profitabilität negativ beeinflusst von herausfordernden Marktbedingungen, vorsichtige Anzeichen einer Erholung im Q4 2020 sichtbar (deutsch)
03.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Challenging 2020 market conditions have negatively impacted sales and profitability, with cautious signs of improvement during Q4 2020
03.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: 2020 Umsatz und Profitabilität negativ beeinflusst von herausfordernden Marktbedingungen, vorsichtige Anzeichen einer Erholung im Q4 2020 sichtbar
02.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG gibt den Zeitplan für den Start ihres Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt und begrüsst zusätzliche Backstop-Niveaus durch ihren Hauptaktionär BigPoint Holding AG (deutsch)
02.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG announces the launch timetable for the rights offering and welcomes additional backstop levels by its main shareholder BigPoint Holding AG