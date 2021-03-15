 

Verimatrix Named Official Partner of ESL Premiership

Team End Point, an organization striving to strengthen the UK’s position in the global scene, has won the ESL Premiership six times straight. The team also stands as the most decorated UK CS:GO organizations ever. The attached photo shows their most recent ESL Premiership win. (Photo: ESL)

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it’s an official partner of ESL Premiership, one of the most anticipated competitions from the world’s largest esports company.

Verimatrix has helped enhance and protect the delivery of live sports content for years, with today’s partnership announcement signaling that esports has now joined ranks to become one of the fastest growing segments within the broader media and entertainment sector. Fans, athletes, teams, leagues, video game publishers and streaming platforms will experience Verimatrix’s brand presence during in-game and live broadcasts of the longest running, national esports tournament in the UK that will feature Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO).

As a rapidly growing, digital industry, esports has always pushed the boundary of content creation and delivery. Verimatrix aims to provide digital rights management, anti-piracy watermarking technology and a plethora of other services to the space, delivering live experiences to fans without compromise.

“As a long-time leader in securing digital entertainment and ensuring optimal user experience, Verimatrix is pleased to serve as an official sponsor of ESL Premiership,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. “It’s an exciting time in esports. The industry’s clear growth trajectory into the billions of dollars falls in line with our commitment to serve as a secure delivery partner from origination to destination.”

“We welcome Verimatrix as an official partner of the ESL Premiership,” said Dan Ellis, Partnerships Director at ESL UK. “Making sure fans and players can enjoy competition to its fullest potential are paramount to ESL, it’s always a pleasure to work with partners who share those values.”

ESL Premiership runs through June 27, 2021. Among the teams slated to participate in the ESL Premiership include:

  • End Point
  • uMx Gaming
  • Audacity Esports
  • CeX
  • Endpoint CeX
  • Max&BigGarlicDips
  • Vexed Gaming

About ESL
 ESL is the world’s largest esports company. Founded in 2000, ESL has been shaping the industry across the most popular video games with numerous online and offline esports competitions. The company operates high profile, branded international leagues and tournaments under the ESL Pro Tour including ESL One, Intel Extreme Masters, ESL Pro League, and other premier stadium-size events, to more clearly define the path from zero to hero. ESL also produces the ESL National Championships, grassroots amateur cups, and matchmaking systems, creating a world where everybody can be somebody. With offices all over the world, ESL is leading esports innovation on a global scale through the combination of global ESL competitions, amateur leagues, publisher activations, and more. ESL is a part of MTG, the leading international digital entertainment group. For more information, visit https://about.eslgaming.com.

About Verimatrix
 Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.



