 

Pernod Ricard Confirms That Age-Restriction Labelling Will Be Added to All Its Bottles, 3 Years Ahead of Schedule

Press release - Paris, 15th March 2021

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI):

At a time when all players in the wine and spirits industry are being hard hit by this unprecedented crisis – with a record drop of 9.8% in the volume of wine, beer and spirits consumed in France1 in 2020, representing a fall of 28 million bottles for spirits alone1, the sharpest decline in 30 years – and at a time when bars, restaurants and clubs are suffering enormously, with thousands of bankruptcies expected in the sector, Pernod Ricard has not abandoned its commitments and is continuing its prevention and education roadmap for the responsible consumption of its products. More than 150 initiatives are currently being developed in France and around the world by the Group, either alone or with other partners. Warning of the dangers of excessive or inappropriate consumption, protecting at-risk groups such as minors, promoting moderate consumption, and "drinking less but better" – these are just some examples of the Group’s commitment over the last twenty years, when it introduced its first prevention programmes.

The most symbolic of these latest initiatives is undoubtedly the addition of age-restriction labelling to all bottles produced by the Group’s brands as of this year. This goal, announced in January 2020 with its peers in the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD), was originally scheduled to be introduced in 2024. However, the Group has decided to bring this rollout forward by three years. Pernod Ricard is already a pioneer, with its decision in 2007 to add a warning symbol for pregnant women to all its bottles.

The latest Group’s initiatives are structured along three lines:

1. Training our employees and partners

Initiative: The Employee MOOC. Seeking to take advantage of the lockdown period to accelerate training, since April 2020 the Group has been rolling out an in-house digital training course (MOOC) aimed at educating all Group employees on both the risks of excessive or inappropriate consumption and responsible drinking guidelines. This training ends with a Code of Ethics signed by all employees, requiring them to respect responsible drinking guidelines and reminding them that any failure to do so may give rise to disciplinary action.

