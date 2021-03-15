 

GOGL – Declaration of options

The Board of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (“Golden Ocean” or the “Company”) announced an option holder has exercised options to acquire 25,000 shares in the Company in accordance with the terms previously disclosed. The option exercise will be settled in full with treasury shares held by the Company. Following the delivery of the shares, Golden Ocean will hold a total of 820,000 treasury shares.

March 15, 2021
Hamilton, Bermuda

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 




