Zalando SE: Zalando expects 2021 GMV growth of 27-32%

Following a strong financial year 2020, Zalando expects to grow GMV by 27-32% to EUR 13.6-14.1 billion in 2021. Revenue is expected to grow by 24-29% to EUR 9.9-10.3 billion, trailing GMV growth as a result of the ongoing platform transition and increasing partner share. Zalando expects to continue to grow profitably with an adjusted EBIT of EUR 350-425 million. Zalando will continue to invest into its logistics infrastructure and technology platform and plans capital expenditure of EUR 350-400 million in 2021.
The median of the analysts' consensus surveyed by the company as of February 1, 2021 was 25% for GMV growth, 21% for revenue growth and EUR 361 million for adjusted EBIT.
In 2020, Zalando achieved EUR 10.7 billion GMV, accelerating its growth to 30.4% year-over-year driven by record levels of new customer acquisition and strong Partner Program performance. Revenues in the same period grew 23.1% to EUR 8.0 billion. Zalando recorded an adjusted EBIT of EUR 420.8 million, corresponding to a margin of 5.3%, driven by continued operating leverage and a significant temporary benefit from lower return rates.
Zalando will publish the full set of financial figures for the financial year 2020 on March 16, 2021 at 08.00 am CET.
