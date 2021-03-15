Zalando SE: Zalando expects 2021 GMV growth of 27-32% BERLIN, March 15, 2021 // Zalando SE publishes its forecast for the financial year 2021, which is significantly above current market expectations due to an extraordinarily strong start to the year with expected GMV growth of around 50% in the first quarter.

Following a strong financial year 2020, Zalando expects to grow GMV by 27-32% to EUR 13.6-14.1 billion in 2021. Revenue is expected to grow by 24-29% to EUR 9.9-10.3 billion, trailing GMV growth as a result of the ongoing platform transition and increasing partner share. Zalando expects to continue to grow profitably with an adjusted EBIT of EUR 350-425 million. Zalando will continue to invest into its logistics infrastructure and technology platform and plans capital expenditure of EUR 350-400 million in 2021.

The median of the analysts' consensus surveyed by the company as of February 1, 2021 was 25% for GMV growth, 21% for revenue growth and EUR 361 million for adjusted EBIT.

In 2020, Zalando achieved EUR 10.7 billion GMV, accelerating its growth to 30.4% year-over-year driven by record levels of new customer acquisition and strong Partner Program performance. Revenues in the same period grew 23.1% to EUR 8.0 billion. Zalando recorded an adjusted EBIT of EUR 420.8 million, corresponding to a margin of 5.3%, driven by continued operating leverage and a significant temporary benefit from lower return rates.

Zalando will publish the full set of financial figures for the financial year 2020 on March 16, 2021 at 08.00 am CET.

