Pherecydes Pharma’s Phage Production Project (PhagoPROD) Featured in the European Commission’s CORDIS Magazine

PhagoPROD is one of the elements of Pherecydes Pharma’s development that benefits from Horizon 20/20 funding enabling the Company to implement all the production procedures required to produce phages in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). These high pharmaceutical quality phages are necessary to launch clinical trials and make them available to medical professionals within the framework of Early Access Program. This project, granted €2.4 million in funding by the European Union, was initiated in late 2018 and amended in 2020.

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, Chairman of the Executive Board of Pherecydes Pharma, states: “We are delighted to have been chosen by the European Commission to feature in this issue of CORDIS. At a time when the production of biological drugs has become a strategic priority, the EU is assisting us with the implementation of manufacturing procedures for products that aim to reduce the impact of the upcoming public health tsunami represented by resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections that could be responsible for more than 10 million deaths a year by 20501. Thanks to this funding obtained in 2018 and to the network of European partners we have built up, we know how to produce batches of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) phages in Europe, henceforth opening the way for the large-scale development of phage therapy”.

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in 22 patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

