 

Pherecydes Pharma’s Phage Production Project (PhagoPROD) Featured in the European Commission’s CORDIS Magazine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 17:45  |  36   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 - ALPHE) (Paris:ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces that its PhagoPROD project, partly funded by the European Commission, has been featured in CORBIS magazine. To read the article, please click on this link.

CORBIS is the European Commission magazine highlighting the most strategic Research and Development projects financed by the European Union (EU).

PhagoPROD is one of the elements of Pherecydes Pharma’s development that benefits from Horizon 20/20 funding enabling the Company to implement all the production procedures required to produce phages in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). These high pharmaceutical quality phages are necessary to launch clinical trials and make them available to medical professionals within the framework of Early Access Program. This project, granted €2.4 million in funding by the European Union, was initiated in late 2018 and amended in 2020.

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, Chairman of the Executive Board of Pherecydes Pharma, states: “We are delighted to have been chosen by the European Commission to feature in this issue of CORDIS. At a time when the production of biological drugs has become a strategic priority, the EU is assisting us with the implementation of manufacturing procedures for products that aim to reduce the impact of the upcoming public health tsunami represented by resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections that could be responsible for more than 10 million deaths a year by 20501. Thanks to this funding obtained in 2018 and to the network of European partners we have built up, we know how to produce batches of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) phages in Europe, henceforth opening the way for the large-scale development of phage therapy”.

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in 22 patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

For more information, www.pherecydes-pharma.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of the management of the Company. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in results, profitability and expected events. In addition, Pherecydes Pharma, its shareholders and its affiliates, directors, officers, counsels and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representations or warranties about, statistical information or forecast information contained within this news release and that originates or is derived from third party sources or industry publications; these statistical data and forecast information are only used in this press release for information purposes. Finally, this press release may be drafted in French and in English. In the event of differences between the two texts, the French version will prevail.

1 Jim O'Neill report, 2016



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pherecydes Pharma’s Phage Production Project (PhagoPROD) Featured in the European Commission’s CORDIS Magazine Regulatory News: Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 - ALPHE) (Paris:ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces that its PhagoPROD project, partly …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy ...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Long-Term Overall Survival Data from a Combined Analysis of ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Strengthening of Pherecydes Pharma’s Patent Portfolio with Two New Patents Granted in the United States