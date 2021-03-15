This document can be downloaded from the SFL website ( www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com ).

SFL’s (Paris:FLY) 2020 Universal registration document was filed with the French securities regulator, Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 15 March 2021, under number D.21-0120.

The Universal registration document comprises:

- The 2020 financial report,

- The 2020 management report and its appendices,

- The Board of Director’s corporate governance report,

- A description of the share buyback programme,

- Details of the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors (appendices of consolidates Financial Statements)

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.5 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France’s oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A – Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 – Bloomberg: FLY FP – Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

