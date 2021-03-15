 

Globus Maritime Limited to Participate in M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 18:00  |  41   |   |   

Presenting Innovative Small and Mid-Cap Companies in Healthcare, Industrials, Electric Vehicles, TMT, and Consumer Products

GLYFADA, Greece, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited (the “Company” or "Globus") (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that Company CEO Athanasios Feidakis has been invited to present at Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The conference will take place on March 17th – 19th from 9:00 am-5:00 pm EST featuring roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers both domestically and internationally.

During this virtual conference, Globus Maritime Limited will present along with other important voices in the Shipping Industry. You will also hear from healthcare leaders treating a broad range of indications; cannabis entrepreneurs exploring the changing landscape; tech innovators changing how we work and play, and industrial executives setting new standards. The conference will feature roundtable discussions, issuer presentations, fireside chats, and live Q&A with company CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts. To attend and access exclusive content, just sign up to become an M-Vest member and stay tuned for more updates.

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of six dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus’ subsidiaries own and operate six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 Dwt and a weighted average age of 11.2 years as of December 31, 2020.

About M Vest LLC
M Vest LLC is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation D and Regulation A Offerings. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, M-Vest provides insights on current equity market trends, hosts presentations from public companies, and provides access to capital for emerging growth companies. M-Vest hosts live conferences and webinars featuring CEOs discussing the latest developments in their industries. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is a sister company of Maxim Group, LLC.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). Member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com.

For further information please contact:

Beth Amorosi, AMO Communications
917-208-7489 
beth@ammocomm.com

Globus Maritime Limited +30 210 960 8300
Athanasios Feidakis, CEO
a.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr

Capital Link – New York +1 212 661 7566
Nicolas Bornozis
globus@capitallink.com




