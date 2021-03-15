 

IFBC Announce Its Interest in CBD

PLAINVIEW, NY, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Italian Food & Beverage Corp. (OTC- IFBC): IFBC is now exploring the possibility to bring to market a new and exciting product to be added to its consumer beverage offerings. The company is looking to produce, market and distribute its own brand of Canned Coffee infused with CBD, short for cannabidiol, a compound found in the cannabis plant which seems to deliver the calming benefits of marijuana without the high that comes from THC.

This could be a natural fit for IFBC, having established itself by way of its Energy Drink in a number of retail stores including “vaping outlets” already offering a variety of CBD products. In addition, some of IFBC’s chain store clients currently purvey CBD water, a natural add-on for the CBD canned coffee. The CBD Market is expected to reach $22 billion by 2022, according to the research of the Brightfield Group.

Years of scientific research clearly indicate that CBD users do not suffer any ill-effects from its continued use. In fact, the overwhelming majority are very satisfied with its salutary effects, which help relieve anxiety, aid in promoting sound sleep and ease chronic pain. Its advocates range from physicians, veterinarians, psychologists and physical therapists. The US Farm Bill, which was signed in December of 2020, legalized hemp.

Most of the CBD which has hit the shelves in the US is derived from the hemp plant, which contains less than 0.3 percent THC, the psychoactive chemical in the weed. Hemp’s close cousin, marijuana, can contain upwards of 10 percent THC.  In order to achieve the optimal results, the proper dosage must be administered. Some purveyors recommend six milligrams of CBD when taken as a tincture or when added to food products. Others recommend at least 30 mg.

Dino Luzzi, Chairman of IFBC, was quick to express his enthusiasm for the Company’s attempt to explore a CBD-infused coffee product. He stated, “The economic dampening from Covid has led us to seek the possibility of offering a new product which could be a natural fit for our client base, and could be enhancing shareholder value for a product for which there is no dominant player in the industry. We can position our new product through our existing channels of distribution and have this coffee synergistically share shelf space and exposure right next to our Energy Drink, currently also available online without shipping charges at https://stinaprovision.com/."

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains "forward-looking statements" and information provided by Italian Food & Beverage Corp. such as online, printed documents, publications or information available via its website. It may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause the Company's results to differ materially from historical results, or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements may also include plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding proposed new products, services or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. There can be no assurance that the negotiations being considered by the letter of intent will be completed.

