 

Edf Press release on filing of the Universal Registration Document 2020 - Annual Financial Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 18:04  |  30   |   |   

Press release on filing of the Universal Registration Document 2020 - Annual Financial Report

Paris, March 15, 2021. EDF’s Universal registration document for the 2020 financial year was filed today with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

The following documents are included in the Universal registration document:

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu EDF Electricite de France!
Short
Basispreis 11,62€
Hebel 14,49
Ask 0,73
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 9,28€
Hebel 6,29
Ask 1,87
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

•the 2020 annual financial report;

•the report of the Board of Directors, including the report on corporate governance and information on social, environmental and societal responsibility (including the non-financial performance statement and the vigilance plan);

•a description of the share buyback program.

The universal registration document is available on EDF website at https://www.edf.fr/groupe-edf/espaces-dedies/investisseurs-actionnaire ....

Copies of the universal registration document are also available at the company’s head office located at 22-30 avenue de Wagram, 75008 Paris.
  

 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Edf Press release on filing of the Universal Registration Document 2020 - Annual Financial Report Press release on filing of the Universal Registration Document 2020 - Annual Financial Report Paris, March 15, 2021. EDF’s Universal registration document for the 2020 financial year was filed today with the French financial markets authority …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in ...
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT FORMALIZE AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY CREATE INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ...
Xebec and Coregas Partner to Accelerate Development of Hydrogen Ecosystems in Australia and New ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
ROUNDUP/Paris: Setzen beim Klimaschutz mit Washington auf Atomkraft
10.03.21
Schulze rügt Frankreich wegen längeren Laufzeiten für Alt-AKW
04.03.21
Edf: Information regarding the voting rights and shares
03.03.21
EDF: Information regarding the voting rights and shares
25.02.21
Frankreichs Atombehörde ebnet Weg für 50 Jahre Laufzeit ältester Akw
25.02.21
Frankreichs Atombehörde ebnet Weg für Weiterbetrieb ältester Akw von EDF
18.02.21
Stromkonzern EDF: Abschreibungen und Corona-Krise drücken auf Gewinn
18.02.21
EDF: Mobilisation and solidarity during the health crisis; Acceleration of Renewables 2030 target upgraded ; 2020: Resilient EBITDA, 2020-2022 action plan on cost reduction and disposals undertaken ; 2021-2022: Financial targets confirm

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
86
EDF - größter(?) Stromversorger weltweit