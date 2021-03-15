WISeKey Launches Digital Vaccination Certificates Platform VaccineTrusts.com, to be Used as a Proof of Evidence for Those Who Have Received Coronavirus Vaccine

The VaccineTrusts integrates Digital Vaccination Certificates (DVC) issued by different third trusted parties and is to be used as a proof of evidence for those who have received the coronavirus vaccines. WISeKey will be announcing in the near future countries joining its VaccineTrusts platform. Vaccine passports, also known as vaccine certificates, have been recently and important vaccine verification solution as countries worldwide roll out their mass vaccination programs. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called for a “global standard to securely record digital proof of vaccination.”

WISeKey has been already selected by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as its technology partner to secure the ONE Record test platform. ONE Record is a standard for data sharing and creates a single record view of each air freight shipment. This standard defines a common data model for the data that is shared via standardized and secured web API. WISeKey and IATA collaboration for the ONE Record platform aims to define the security layer to protect all data exchanges in the platform, by introducing the necessary technology components for strong authentication and data encryption. For more information visit: https://www.hstoday.us/industry/iata-selects-wisekey-to-secure-one-rec ... .

VaccineTrusts platform gets reinforced by the ONE Record platform and becomes a priority in many tourist destinations to reopen tourisms, as the vaccine certificate will be embedded into the travel authorization apps issued by these destinations. Digital Vaccine Certificates (DVC) will facilitate the reopening of businesses and help societies return to normal operating practices, but complexities on the different standards used to issue vaccination certificates make it very difficult for users to be able to prove that they have received the vaccine. As more countries continue to scale vaccination efforts and the number of vaccinated people increases over the coming months, DVC will become an important tool to help monitor and manage the effective rollout of vaccinations. DVC will also allow the global economy to get back on track quickly and safely by accelerating the recovery of the tourism and airline industry, which are critical sources of revenue for many developing countries.