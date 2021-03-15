 

WISeKey Launches Digital Vaccination Certificates Platform VaccineTrusts.com, to be Used as a Proof of Evidence for Those Who Have Received Coronavirus Vaccine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 18:00  |  54   |   |   

WISeKey Launches Digital Vaccination Certificates Platform VaccineTrusts.com, to be Used as a Proof of Evidence for Those Who Have Received Coronavirus Vaccine

ZUG, Switzerland – March 15, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity IoT company, today announced that it has released the VaccineTrusts platform based on its PKI Digital Certification technology.

The VaccineTrusts integrates Digital Vaccination Certificates (DVC) issued by different third trusted parties and is to be used as a proof of evidence for those who have received the coronavirus vaccines. WISeKey will be announcing in the near future countries joining its VaccineTrusts platform. Vaccine passports, also known as vaccine certificates, have been recently and important vaccine verification solution as countries worldwide roll out their mass vaccination programs. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called for a “global standard to securely record digital proof of vaccination.”  

WISeKey has been already selected by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as its technology partner to secure the ONE Record test platform. ONE Record is a standard for data sharing and creates a single record view of each air freight shipment. This standard defines a common data model for the data that is shared via standardized and secured web API.  WISeKey and IATA collaboration for the ONE Record platform aims to define the security layer to protect all data exchanges in the platform, by introducing the necessary technology components for strong authentication and data encryption. For more information visit: https://www.hstoday.us/industry/iata-selects-wisekey-to-secure-one-rec ....

VaccineTrusts platform gets reinforced by the ONE Record platform and becomes a priority in many tourist destinations to reopen tourisms, as the vaccine certificate will be embedded into the travel authorization apps issued by these destinations. Digital Vaccine Certificates (DVC) will facilitate the reopening of businesses and help societies return to normal operating practices, but complexities on the different standards used to issue vaccination certificates make it very difficult for users to be able to prove that they have received the vaccine.  As more countries continue to scale vaccination efforts and the number of vaccinated people increases over the coming months, DVC will become an important tool to help monitor and manage the effective rollout of vaccinations. DVC will also allow the global economy to get back on track quickly and safely by accelerating the recovery of the tourism and airline industry, which are critical sources of revenue for many developing countries.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WISeKey Launches Digital Vaccination Certificates Platform VaccineTrusts.com, to be Used as a Proof of Evidence for Those Who Have Received Coronavirus Vaccine WISeKey Launches Digital Vaccination Certificates Platform VaccineTrusts.com, to be Used as a Proof of Evidence for Those Who Have Received Coronavirus Vaccine ZUG, Switzerland – March 15, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in ...
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT FORMALIZE AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY CREATE INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ...
Xebec and Coregas Partner to Accelerate Development of Hydrogen Ecosystems in Australia and New ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
WISeKey Makes a Strategic Investment in FOSSA Systems and Develops an IoT WISeSAT.Space with First Space Launch Due in Q4 2021 / Q1 2022
09.03.21
WISeKey Connects its Digital Identity for People and Objects Semiconductor Install Base of 1.6 Billion Secure Chips and 5 Billion Root of Trust to HIRO Artificial Intelligence
05.03.21
WISeKey’s WISeToken Utility Token, a Blockchain-Based Asset for Machine-to-Machine Interactions is Now Integrated into the Oracle Blockchain
03.03.21
WISeKey Increases Brand Protection with the Combination of Artificial Intelligence and NanoSeal Ecosystem
25.02.21
WISeKey’s PKI technology allows the generation of Digital Vaccination Certificates (DVC) to be used as a proof of evidence for those who have received coronavirus vaccine
24.02.21
Human Rights Council on the Right to Privacy
23.02.21
WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID users
19.02.21
WISeKey Combines Interoperable Centrally-Managed PKI with Blockchain-Rooted Trust
18.02.21
WISeKey Announces Appointment of Patrick Williamson as Chief Operating Officer
16.02.21
WISeKey Applies for Independent Identity Provider Status to Support the Swiss Federal e-ID Act

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
338
Wisekey - lohnendes Investment?