DGAP-News: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Annual Report Gerry Weber International AG: Audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements 2020 delayed - turnover and earnings forecast for the financial years 2020 and 2021 remain unchanged 15.03.2021 / 18:28 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GERRY WEBER International AG: Audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements 2020 delayed - turnover and earnings forecast for the financial years 2020 and 2021 remain unchanged

- GERRY WEBER International AG will file an application for the appointment of a new auditor without delay

- New date for the publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements 2020 will be announced as soon as possible

Halle/ Westphalia, 15 March 2021 - The auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (PwC) has provided advisory services to GERRY WEBER International AG in 2020 with regard to the financing of the company. For this reason, PwC has today informed GERRY WEBER International AG that, from PwC's point of view, there are concerns of bias pursuant to sections 319 para. 2 of the German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch) and that PwC is therefore not permitted to conduct the audit.

The consequence for GERRY WEBER Group is that the audit and adoption of the annual financial statements 2020, the audit and approval of the consolidated financial statements 2020 and the corresponding publications will be delayed. "For GERRY WEBER group, this development is not pleasant news, we are slowed down by a circumstance beyond our control", says Florian Frank, CFO of GERRY WEBER International AG. "Our forecast for the financial years 2020 and 2021 remains unchanged and the further development of GERRY WEBER is not at risk".

With respect to the financial year 2020, GERRY WEBER International AG continues to expect consolidated revenue between EUR 260 million and EUR 280 million. GERRY WEBER International AG further continues to expect the Group's normalized EBITDA (excl. the effects resulting from the amended lease accounting to IFRS 16 applicable as of April 2019) to come in at a negative medium double-digit million amount.