FluroTech and FluroTest Announce Definitive Amalgamation Agreement

FluroTech Shareholders to Control 100% of Pandemic Defense Testing System

CALGARY, Alberta, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF) (“FluroTech” or the “Company”), a leading developer of spectroscopy-based technology, and FluroTest Systems Ltd. (“FluroTest”), a first-mover in surge-scale rapid antigen testing for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens, are pleased to announce that, further to FluroTech’s press release dated February 3, 2021, FluroTest, the Company, and 2330853 Alberta Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (“Subco”), have executed a definitive amalgamation agreement dated March 12, 2021 (“Amalgamation Agreement”) which sets forth the terms and conditions upon which FluroTech will acquire all of the shares of FluroTest not currently owned by FluroTech (the “Transaction”).



“With commercial optimization of our immunoassay close to completion, pre-production of our testing platform well underway and clinical trials with Toolbox set to begin soon, I believe we are making strong commercialization headway,” said Bill Phelan, CEO of FluroTest. “Entering into the Amalgamation Agreement to move forward as a single entity is fantastic news for shareholders, and our team remains focused on delivering our high-speed, highly accurate testing platform to give people the confidence to return to and engage in activities that they have missed.”

“Resolving the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to be dependent on widespread testing, social responsibility and vaccine acceptance,” said Danny Dalla-Longa, CEO of FluroTech. “While the arrival of vaccines is a significant milestone, it is far from a comprehensive solution. Managing a virus that will continue to mutate with new strains and variants for years will require a combination of vaccinations, vaccination booster shots, as well a number of testing solutions to restore trust and confidence. The need to detect and suppress outbreaks must be maintained, and so will the need for accurate and real time health information for individuals. Rapid testing that is verifiable will remain critical in preventing viral spread, reducing the burden on the healthcare system, and facilitating social activity and economic recovery for years to come.”