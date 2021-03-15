 

FluroTech and FluroTest Announce Definitive Amalgamation Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 18:22  |  36   |   |   

FluroTech Shareholders to Control 100% of Pandemic Defense Testing System

CALGARY, Alberta, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF) (“FluroTech” or the “Company”), a leading developer of spectroscopy-based technology, and FluroTest Systems Ltd. (“FluroTest”), a first-mover in surge-scale rapid antigen testing for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens, are pleased to announce that, further to FluroTech’s press release dated February 3, 2021, FluroTest, the Company, and 2330853 Alberta Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (“Subco”), have executed a definitive amalgamation agreement dated March 12, 2021 (“Amalgamation Agreement”) which sets forth the terms and conditions upon which FluroTech will acquire all of the shares of FluroTest not currently owned by FluroTech (the “Transaction”).

“With commercial optimization of our immunoassay close to completion, pre-production of our testing platform well underway and clinical trials with Toolbox set to begin soon, I believe we are making strong commercialization headway,” said Bill Phelan, CEO of FluroTest. “Entering into the Amalgamation Agreement to move forward as a single entity is fantastic news for shareholders, and our team remains focused on delivering our high-speed, highly accurate testing platform to give people the confidence to return to and engage in activities that they have missed.”

“Resolving the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to be dependent on widespread testing, social responsibility and vaccine acceptance,” said Danny Dalla-Longa, CEO of FluroTech. “While the arrival of vaccines is a significant milestone, it is far from a comprehensive solution. Managing a virus that will continue to mutate with new strains and variants for years will require a combination of vaccinations, vaccination booster shots, as well a number of testing solutions to restore trust and confidence. The need to detect and suppress outbreaks must be maintained, and so will the need for accurate and real time health information for individuals. Rapid testing that is verifiable will remain critical in preventing viral spread, reducing the burden on the healthcare system, and facilitating social activity and economic recovery for years to come.”

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FluroTech and FluroTest Announce Definitive Amalgamation Agreement FluroTech Shareholders to Control 100% of Pandemic Defense Testing SystemCALGARY, Alberta, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF) (“FluroTech” or the “Company”), a leading developer of spectroscopy-based …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in ...
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT FORMALIZE AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY CREATE INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ...
Xebec and Coregas Partner to Accelerate Development of Hydrogen Ecosystems in Australia and New ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
FluroTech Partners With Toolbox Medical Innovations for Clinical Trial of Mass-Scale COVID-19 Testing Platform
01.03.21
Robotics Automation Pioneer Phillip Farrelly Joins Flurotech Scientific Advisory Board
19.02.21
FluroTech and Hudson Robotics Begin Pandemic Response Unit Pre-Production
16.02.21
FluroTech Adds Life Sciences Expert Dr. Timothy J. Holzer to Scientific Advisory Board

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18:11 Uhr
10
FluroTech / FluroTest - ein weiterer spannender Kandidat im Bereich Covid-Tests