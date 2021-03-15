 

Europcar Mobility Group Innovates by Launching a Brand New Range of Subscription Offers for Companies, Allowing Fully Flexible Vehicle Rentals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 18:33  |   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR):

In the current volatile business environment that companies of all sizes are facing, ability to manage both peaks of activity and decreases of the demand has become critical, both from an operational and economic standpoint.

To meet this increasing need for greater flexibility, the Group is enhancing its solutions for all businesses: with 3 offers – “Flex”, “Superflex”, “DuoFlex”- which are alternatives to fixed-term leasing or ownership, offering the convenience of a monthly subscription.

Starting with a 1-month rental period, any company can then modulate its subscription according to its needs, with no commitment, no upfront payment and no exit fees, with highly flexible terms and conditions. A customer can, for example, start a monthly rental and then change his mind: he will be billed only for effective rental days.

These offers are also based on a wide choice of vehicles and a variety of mileage options. Maintenance, insurance and tires are included in the price and the monthly price is fixed, so companies can control their expenses, with no surprises.

Pushing innovation even further, Europcar Mobility Group has included a "disruptive" product in this range of offers: DuoFlex. Indeed, DuoFlex allows a “mix” of different vehicles within the same subscription formula, by offering an access to another vehicle for 2 periods of 2 days every month.

For example: driving an electric vehicle for daily moves and being able to switch to a car with an internal combustion engine for longer trips, having a van for workdays and a car during weekends, or even combining different categories of company vehicles (A, B, C, etc.) within the same subscription. This is for instance of interest for fleet managers willing to optimize their company's car policy or to introduce the use of electric vehicles in their company's mobility practices.

José Blanco, Group Sales Director, explains: “At the origins of our Group, was the vision of its founder Raoul-Louis Mattei: "Why own a car, when you can rent one whenever you need it? Today, this vision which Europcar Mobility Group was founded upon is more relevant than ever, especially for companies. We believe that the flexibility offered by subscription is a key to success and will be a “must have” in the “new normal”.

