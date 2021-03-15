 

Groupe SEB Creation of a Holding Company to Strengthen Family Control

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 18:43  |   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The family shareholders of Groupe SEB (Paris:SK), who signed the shareholders’ agreement on February 27, 2019, together hold 31.9% of the share capital. This group of 260 individuals is structured around GÉNÉRACTION and VENELLE INVESTISSEMENT.

To ensure long-term family control and strengthen ties with Groupe SEB, the concerted family shareholders created a family holding company on March 12, 2021 to strengthen its position.

On the same day, this holding company, called HRC (Holding de Renforcement du Contrôle), received a significant portion of the SEB shares held by the concerted parties, i.e. 6.4% of the capital of SEB SA, with this group continuing to hold 31.9% of the capital. Note that HRC is a party to the shareholders' pact of 27 February 2019 and as such is a member of the concerted group.

Using these assets together with debt, HRC aims to acquire SEB shares. This objective will be pursued gradually and in compliance with current stock market regulations.

This move reflects the family group's strong commitment to Groupe SEB, confirming its confidence in the Group's sustainable growth model and its desire to support it over the long term.

This latest step is in keeping with the shareholders’ agreement of February 2019. The holding company will be managed by two members of the seventh generation of the Lescure family.

Damarys Braida, President of VENELLE INVESTISSEMENT and Caroline Chevalley, President of GÉNÉRACTION, stated:

“The creation of HRC, the culmination of joint efforts by all generations of family shareholders, is an important step and reflects our strong commitment to the Group, its history and its values.
The shared ambition that informs HRC is to continue to support the Group—an industry leader and French icon—as well as its management, in its long-term growth strategy.”

Thierry de la Tour d’Artaise, Chairman and CEO of Groupe SEB, commented:

As our Group, founded by Antoine Lescure, celebrates its 164th anniversary, I am delighted that GÉNÉRACTION and VENELLE INVESTISSEMENT members have decided to increase their stake in the Group, thereby preserving its family identity and demonstrating their renewed confidence in the Group, as well as their desire to play a long-term role in its future.”

Next key dates - 2021

 

April 22 | after market closes

Q1 2021 sales and financial data

May 20 | 3:00 pm (Paris time)

Annual General Meeting

July 23 | before market opens

H1 2021 sales and results

October 26 | after market closes

9-month 2021 sales and financial data

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 31 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €6.9 billion in 2020 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Groupe SEB Creation of a Holding Company to Strengthen Family Control Regulatory News: The family shareholders of Groupe SEB (Paris:SK), who signed the shareholders’ agreement on February 27, 2019, together hold 31.9% of the share capital. This group of 260 individuals is structured around GÉNÉRACTION and VENELLE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy ...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Long-Term Overall Survival Data from a Combined Analysis of ...
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Won Preliminary Victory Against Hollysys Automation ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
SEB S.A.: Adjustment of the Exchange Ratio and the Threshold Amounts of the Distributed Dividend per Share of the Bonds Redeemable in Cash and/or in Existing Shares (ORNAE)
03.03.21
Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 28.02.2021
24.02.21
Groupe SEB:  2020 Results