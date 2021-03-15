 

Travelzoo Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call on March 17 at 11 00 AM ET

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO):

WHAT:  Travelzoo, a global Internet media company, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Travelzoo will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opens on March 17, 2021.
   
WHEN: March 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET
   
HOW: A live webcast of Travelzoo’s Q4 2020 earnings conference call can be accessed at http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived within 24 hours of the end of the call and will be available through the same link.
   
CONTACT: Almira Pusch
  Travelzoo Investor Relations
  ir@travelzoo.com

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

 




