 

Unanimous decision of Natixis's Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 18:30  |   |   |   

                                                                                                                                                 Paris, March 15th, 2021

By unanimous decision, Natixis’s Board of Directors recommends that shareholders tender their shares to the tender offer initiated by BPCE

Natixis’s Board of Directors met today to issue, in accordance with applicable regulations, its reasoned opinion (avis motivé) on the tender offer initiated by BPCE S.A. to acquire the c. 29.4% of Natixis’s capital it does not already own1, at a price of 4 euros per Natixis share (cum dividend).

Having reviewed the ad hoc committee’s work and the conclusions of Ledouble, acting as independent expert, whose report concludes that the terms of BPCE’s offer are fair to Natixis’s shareholders, Natixis’s Board of Directors has unanimously issued a positive reasoned opinion on the offer, considering that the offer is in the interest of Natixis, its shareholders and its employees.

The Board of Directors therefore recommends that Natixis’s shareholders tender their shares to BPCE’s offer.

Catherine Pariset, Chairwoman of the ad hoc committee, said: “The Committee fully recognizes the strategic interest of the transaction and has ensured, in the course of its work, in close collaboration with Ledouble, the independent expert, and in light of the multi-criteria analysis carried out by the latter, that BPCE’s offer is fair to the stakeholders.”

Nicolas Namias, Chief Executive Officer of Natixis, also said: “The Board of Directors unanimously approved BPCE’s offer. In particular, this project will enable us to increase our investment capacity and will thus provide the opportunity to accelerate the development of Natixis’s businesses for the benefit of our clients and employees, in France and worldwide.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Unanimous decision of Natixis's Board of Directors                                                                                                                                                  Paris, March 15th, 2021 By unanimous decision, Natixis’s Board of Directors recommends that …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in ...
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT FORMALIZE AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY CREATE INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ...
Xebec and Coregas Partner to Accelerate Development of Hydrogen Ecosystems in Australia and New ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:21 Uhr
Press release
03.03.21
PRESS RELEASE RELATING TO THE CAPITAL INCREASE FOLLOWING THE ORDINARY SHARE ALLOCATION TO SOME BENEFICIARIES OF NATIXIS
03.03.21
Natixis: Information relating to the total number total of voting rights and of shares as of February 28, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
10
Natixis - Zeit für ein Comeback!