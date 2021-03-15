 

DGAP-Adhoc MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets price range for planned IPO at €41 to €56 per share

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.03.2021, 18:55  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): IPO/Investment
MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets price range for planned IPO at €41 to €56 per share

15-March-2021 / 18:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE RELEASE.

Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets price range for planned IPO at €41 to €56 per share

- FRIEDRICH VORWERK offers 2.0 million primary shares to accelerate growth in the hydrogen market

- FRIEDRICH VORWERK's current shareholders, including MBB SE, offer 6.0 million secondary shares and additional 1.2 million secondary shares to cover a potential over-allotment

- FRIEDRICH VORWERK targets free float of up to 46.0% after the IPO

- Offer period is expected to commence today and end on or around 23 March 2021

- FRIEDRICH VORWERK's first day of trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) is expected to be on or around 25 March 2021

Berlin, 15 March 2021- FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE, a leading provider of energy transportation and transformation infrastructure for the gas, electricity and hydrogen markets ("FRIEDRICH VORWERK" or the "Company") and subsidiary of MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), has set the price range for its planned initial public offering (the "Offering") at €41.00 to €56.00 per share. The final offer price will be determined by way of a bookbuilding process. The Offering comprises 2.0 million new shares from a capital increase and 6.0 million secondary shares from the current shareholders MBB SE and ALX Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH as well as 1.2 million secondary shares provided by the current shareholders to cover a potential over-allotment. The lock-up period will be 180 days for the Company and 365 days for selling shareholders. Free float after the IPO will be up to 46.0%, subject to full exercise of the greenshoe option. FRIEDRICH VORWERK will remain an owner-managed business with CEO Torben Kleinfeldt and also MBB SE retaining a significant stake in the Company.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets price range for planned IPO at €41 to €56 per share DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): IPO/Investment MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets price range for planned IPO at €41 to €56 per share 15-March-2021 / 18:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q4 2020 Payment of dividends in Sterling
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2020 results
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Adds Multi-Channel Input Capability to New Nanoamp GreenPAK(TM) Device
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG receives order for investigations within a research project
DGAP-Adhoc: Grand City Properties S.A. resolves on share buy-back program with a volume of up to 200 million ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Newron und Zambon unterzeichnen Vereinbarung für potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass NeuroRx eine Kooperation zur Durchführung einer Machbarkeitsstudie mit TFF ...
DGAP-News: Newron and Zambon sign agreement for potentially pivotal study with safinamide in Parkinson's ...
DGAP-News: ABO Wind AG: Auch in neuen Ländern erfolgreich
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:56 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 EUR bis 56 EUR je Aktie fest (deutsch)
18:55 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € je Aktie fest
08.03.21
MBB: Tochter Friedrich Vorwerk mit Zukauf und Börsengang noch im März
08.03.21
MBB: Friedrich Vorwerk geht an die Börse
08.03.21
IPO/MBB-Tochter Friedrich Vorwerk plant Börsengang noch im ersten Quartal
08.03.21
DGAP-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK plant Börsengang zur Beschleunigung des Wachstums im Wasserstoffmarkt (deutsch)
08.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK plant Börsengang zur Beschleunigung des Wachstums im Wasserstoffmarkt (deutsch)
08.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK plans Initial Public Offering (IPO) to accelerate growth in the hydrogen market
08.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK plant Börsengang zur Beschleunigung des Wachstums im Wasserstoffmarkt
01.03.21
MBB-Tochter Vorwerk meldet Übernahme

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20:04 Uhr
1.804
MBB Industries AG - Erstthread
29.10.20
6
ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt MBB SE auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 100 Euro