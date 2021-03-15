NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE RELEASE.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): IPO/Investment MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets price range for planned IPO at €41 to €56 per share 15-March-2021 / 18:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets price range for planned IPO at €41 to €56 per share

- FRIEDRICH VORWERK offers 2.0 million primary shares to accelerate growth in the hydrogen market

- FRIEDRICH VORWERK's current shareholders, including MBB SE, offer 6.0 million secondary shares and additional 1.2 million secondary shares to cover a potential over-allotment

- FRIEDRICH VORWERK targets free float of up to 46.0% after the IPO

- Offer period is expected to commence today and end on or around 23 March 2021

- FRIEDRICH VORWERK's first day of trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) is expected to be on or around 25 March 2021

Berlin, 15 March 2021- FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE, a leading provider of energy transportation and transformation infrastructure for the gas, electricity and hydrogen markets ("FRIEDRICH VORWERK" or the "Company") and subsidiary of MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), has set the price range for its planned initial public offering (the "Offering") at €41.00 to €56.00 per share. The final offer price will be determined by way of a bookbuilding process. The Offering comprises 2.0 million new shares from a capital increase and 6.0 million secondary shares from the current shareholders MBB SE and ALX Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH as well as 1.2 million secondary shares provided by the current shareholders to cover a potential over-allotment. The lock-up period will be 180 days for the Company and 365 days for selling shareholders. Free float after the IPO will be up to 46.0%, subject to full exercise of the greenshoe option. FRIEDRICH VORWERK will remain an owner-managed business with CEO Torben Kleinfeldt and also MBB SE retaining a significant stake in the Company.