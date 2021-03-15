DGAP-Adhoc Bitcoin Group SE announces preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year: EBITDA quadrupled
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Bitcoin Group SE announces preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year: EBITDA quadrupled
The jump in revenue and profit is essentially based on the increased demand for cryptocurrencies and the high customer growth on the trading platform bitcoin.de operated by futurum bank AG in the 2020 financial year.
Contact:
Bitcoin Group SE
Marco Bodewein
Nordstraße 14
32051 Herford
E-Mail: ir2020@bitcoingroup.com
Telefon: +49.5221.69435.20
Telefax: +49.5221.69435.25
Website: www.bitcoingroup.com
Investor Relations Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Jens Jüttner
Tel.: +49.89.1250903-30
E-Mail: jj@crossalliance.de
Website: www.crossalliance.de
15-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bitcoin Group SE
|Nordstrasse 14
|32051 Herford
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.5221.69435.20
|Fax:
|+49.5221.69435.25
|E-mail:
|ir2020@bitcoingroup.com
|Internet:
|www.bitcoingroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNV91
|WKN:
|A1TNV9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1175749
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1175749 15-March-2021 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: Bitcoin Group SE
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare