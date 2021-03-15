Bitcoin Group SE announces preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year: EBITDA quadrupled Herford, 15 March 2021 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91 ) closed the 2020 financial year with revenues of EUR 15.0 million, according to preliminary figures. In the 2019 financial year, revenue amounted to EUR 6.3 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) quadrupled to EUR 10.5 million in the reporting year, compared to EUR 2.6 million in the previous year. Expenses rose to EUR 4.5 million after EUR 3.8 million in the previous year.

The jump in revenue and profit is essentially based on the increased demand for cryptocurrencies and the high customer growth on the trading platform bitcoin.de operated by futurum bank AG in the 2020 financial year.



