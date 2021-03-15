Bitcoin Group SE announces preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year: EBITDA quadrupled

 

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.03.2021, 18:52  |  59   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
15-March-2021 / 18:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Herford, 15 March 2021 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) closed the 2020 financial year with revenues of EUR 15.0 million, according to preliminary figures. In the 2019 financial year, revenue amounted to EUR 6.3 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) quadrupled to EUR 10.5 million in the reporting year, compared to EUR 2.6 million in the previous year. Expenses rose to EUR 4.5 million after EUR 3.8 million in the previous year.

The jump in revenue and profit is essentially based on the increased demand for cryptocurrencies and the high customer growth on the trading platform bitcoin.de operated by futurum bank AG in the 2020 financial year.


Contact:
Bitcoin Group SE
Marco Bodewein
Nordstraße 14
32051 Herford
E-Mail: ir2020@bitcoingroup.com
Telefon: +49.5221.69435.20
Telefax: +49.5221.69435.25
Website: www.bitcoingroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Jens Jüttner
Tel.: +49.89.1250903-30
E-Mail: jj@crossalliance.de
Website: www.crossalliance.de

15-March-2021 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Bitcoin Group SE
Nordstrasse 14
32051 Herford
Germany
Phone: +49.5221.69435.20
Fax: +49.5221.69435.25
E-mail: ir2020@bitcoingroup.com
Internet: www.bitcoingroup.com
ISIN: DE000A1TNV91
WKN: A1TNV9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1175749

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1175749  15-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175749&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

