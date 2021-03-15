 

First Midwest Bank Partners With 101.9 THE MIX to Honor Women-Owned Businesses

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 18:47  |  49   |   |   

CHICAGO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second straight year, First Midwest Bank has joined forces with 101.9 THE MIX to celebrate and recognize women-owned businesses through its Inspiring Women in Business contest. The grand prize winner will be awarded $5,000 for her business and another $5,000 to donate to a local non-profit organization.

“While the last year has been incredibly challenging for all small business owners, many studies show that the pandemic has disproportionally impacted the health of women-owned businesses,” said Cheri Rubocki, Director of Branch Banking at First Midwest Bank. “We are proud to partner with THE MIX again to recognize and reward the contributions and resiliency of female entrepreneurs, and we hope they inspire other women to keep pursuing their dreams—even during the most challenging of times.”

Jeff England, Vice President, Market Manager Hubbard Chicago said, “We are thrilled to again partner with a community-minded institution like First Midwest on such an important endeavor. Celebrating women and their accomplishments in business for the second year in a row will not only have an impact on a local business, but also on a local nonprofit.”

The Inspiring Women in Business contest is open to women-owned businesses in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin. Nominees will be evaluated on three primary criteria: community involvement, inspiration to others and work-related accomplishments. The deadline to submit a nomination is May 9, 2021.

To nominate a deserving woman business owner or to learn more about the contest, visit: www.inspirewomenbiz.com.

About First Midwest

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $21 billion of assets and an additional $14 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest’s other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, eastern Iowa and other markets in the Midwest. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com

CONTACT:
Maurissa Kanter
SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
(708) 831-7345
maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Midwest Bank Partners With 101.9 THE MIX to Honor Women-Owned Businesses CHICAGO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - For the second straight year, First Midwest Bank has joined forces with 101.9 THE MIX to celebrate and recognize women-owned businesses through its Inspiring Women in Business contest. The grand prize …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in ...
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT FORMALIZE AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY CREATE INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ...
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends