 

DGAP-Adhoc DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG: Preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.03.2021, 19:07  |  80   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG: Preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020

15-March-2021 / 19:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

DEAG: Preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020

Berlin, March 15, 2021 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft ("DEAG", ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, Ticker-Symbol: LOUD) according to preliminary and as yet unaudited figures, will achieve consolidated sales of approx. 50m EUR (previous year: 185.2m EUR) in the fiscal year 2020 and is therefore in line with the forecast and market expectation.

DEAG has submitted applications for the so-called corona aid in all national markets for 2020 and intends to submit further applications that partially could not yet be submitted due to the complex, not yet finalized funding conditions. Together with the expected reduction in obligations for conditional purchase price payments and for put options in connection with company purchase agreements, the company expects an EBITDA* of approx. 8.5m to 9.5m EUR (previous year: 14.1m EUR) for the fiscal year 2020 with an overall negative consolidated result after taxes. Without these special effects, the preliminary EBITDA* is approx. 0.0m to 1.0m EUR and is therefore in line with the forecast which assumed at least a balanced EBITDA*, as well as the market expectation.

*EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) is calculated as stated in the consolidated financial statements of DEAG for the fiscal year 2019 (see DEAG's annual report 2019, page 32, available at www.deag.de.)

Notifying person: Prof. Peter Schwenkow, CEO

Investor & Public Relations

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Phone: 0049 69 905505-52
email: deag@edicto.de

15-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
Potsdamer Straße 58
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49-30-810 75-0
Fax: +49-30-810 75-519
E-mail: deag@edicto.de
Internet: www.deag.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, DE000A2NBF25
WKN: A0Z23G, A2NBF2
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1175761

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1175761  15-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175761&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG: Preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020 DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG: Preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020 15-March-2021 / 19:07 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q4 2020 Payment of dividends in Sterling
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2020 results
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Adds Multi-Channel Input Capability to New Nanoamp GreenPAK(TM) Device
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG receives order for investigations within a research project
DGAP-Adhoc: Grand City Properties S.A. resolves on share buy-back program with a volume of up to 200 million ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Newron und Zambon unterzeichnen Vereinbarung für potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass NeuroRx eine Kooperation zur Durchführung einer Machbarkeitsstudie mit TFF ...
DGAP-News: Newron and Zambon sign agreement for potentially pivotal study with safinamide in Parkinson's ...
DGAP-News: ABO Wind AG: Auch in neuen Ländern erfolgreich
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:07 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
19:07 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für Geschäftsjahr 2020
02.03.21
Original-Research: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG (von Montega AG): Verkaufen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
1.263
DEAG, Zukunft mit neuen Aktien (2:1) ?
11.01.21
37
DEAG-Anleihe 2018/2023