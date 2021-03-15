DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG: Preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020 15-March-2021 / 19:07 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEAG: Preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020



Berlin, March 15, 2021 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft ("DEAG", ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, Ticker-Symbol: LOUD) according to preliminary and as yet unaudited figures, will achieve consolidated sales of approx. 50m EUR (previous year: 185.2m EUR) in the fiscal year 2020 and is therefore in line with the forecast and market expectation.

DEAG has submitted applications for the so-called corona aid in all national markets for 2020 and intends to submit further applications that partially could not yet be submitted due to the complex, not yet finalized funding conditions. Together with the expected reduction in obligations for conditional purchase price payments and for put options in connection with company purchase agreements, the company expects an EBITDA* of approx. 8.5m to 9.5m EUR (previous year: 14.1m EUR) for the fiscal year 2020 with an overall negative consolidated result after taxes. Without these special effects, the preliminary EBITDA* is approx. 0.0m to 1.0m EUR and is therefore in line with the forecast which assumed at least a balanced EBITDA*, as well as the market expectation.

*EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) is calculated as stated in the consolidated financial statements of DEAG for the fiscal year 2019 (see DEAG's annual report 2019, page 32, available at www.deag.de.)

Notifying person: Prof. Peter Schwenkow, CEO

