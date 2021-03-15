Enclosed is information on candidates to the Board of Directors of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. to be elected at the Annual General Meeting 25 March 2021. Deadline for declaring candidacy has passed. According to the Company's Articles of Association the Annual General Meeting elects five members and two alternate members for the Board of Directors and therefore the candidates will be elected to the Board of Directors without ballot at the meeting. Information on the candidates is attached.

Today Eimskip received a proposal from Gildi Pension Fund which will be the 11th item on the AGM agenda. Deadline for shareholders to put items on the meeting agenda has passed. Enclosed is the final agenda and proposals.