 

GROUPE SEB Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 12.03.2021

Regulatory News:

GROUPE SEB (Paris:SK):

  • Issuer

Corporate name

SEB S.A.

Registered office

112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 | 69134 Ecully cedex | France

Stockmarket

Euronext Paris - A

ISIN

FR0000121709

  • Numbers of shares and voting rights following the free shares allocation granted on the 3rd, March 2021 (based on 1 free share for every 10 shares held), and the reclassification of shares within the concerted voting block.

 

28 February 2021

12 March 2021

Shares in Euronext

50 307 064

55 337 770

Theoretical voting rights (1)

77 370 668

82 849 062

Effective voting rights

77 223 802

82 670 776

(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)

  • A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 2.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

SEB S.A.
 SEB SA - N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON – capital 55 337 770 € TVA intracommunautaire : FR 12300349636
Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 - 69134 ECULLY Cedex France
T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 • Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 | shareholders@groupeseb.com - www.groupeseb.com



