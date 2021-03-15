 

VERB Technology to Present its Sales Enablement SaaS Solutions at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 17, 2021 at 9 30 AM ET

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 19:28  |  71   |   |   

VERB is currently preparing for global commercial release of interactive video integration with Microsoft Outlook

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a rapidly emerging market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications, today announced that CEO Rory J. Cutaia is presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 17, 2021 at 9:30 AM ET to a live, online audience.

Mr. Cutaia’s presentation will highlight the Company’s unique interactive video technology and software-as-a-service sales enablement solutions, including its livestream ecommerce application verbLIVE, shifts in global shopping trends and consumer behavior for which the Company’s products are well-positioned, and recent strategic initiatives. A question-and-answer session will follow his presentation.

Please register here to attend the conference: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6904637667304920590?source=V ...

An archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com.

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate with the investment community. The conference focuses on companies in a wide range of growth sectors with strong management teams, innovative product and services, focused strategy and execution, and overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes institutional and individual investors, investment advisors and analysts.

About VERB
VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) is rapidly emerging as the market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications. With offices in California and Utah, USA, VERB provides next-generation software applications to sales-based organizations in more than 60 countries and 48 languages. The Company’s proprietary, patented, and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results, with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. VERB’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is also integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms. For more information, please visit www.verb.tech.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VERB Technology to Present its Sales Enablement SaaS Solutions at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 17, 2021 at 9 30 AM ET VERB is currently preparing for global commercial release of interactive video integration with Microsoft OutlookNEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in ...
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT FORMALIZE AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY CREATE INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ...
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
VERB Technology Company, Inc. Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Without Warrants
10.03.21
VERB Partners with Vlad Kachur, Top Social Media Influencer for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs, to Drive Awareness of Livestream eCommerce App
09.03.21
VERB Technology to Present and Meet with Investors on a One-on-One Basis at 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021
04.03.21
VERB Readies Release Of Much Anticipated Interactive Video Integration With Microsoft Outlook; Offers Expansive Beta Program For Small Businesses Impacted By COVID
24.02.21
VERB to Offer Its Livestream eCommerce App Free to All Small Businesses in the U.S. Affected by the Pandemic

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.08.20
17
Wie weit läuft die noch? Aussichtsreicher OTC-Wert