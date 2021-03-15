Mr. Cutaia’s presentation will highlight the Company’s unique interactive video technology and software-as-a-service sales enablement solutions, including its livestream ecommerce application verbLIVE , shifts in global shopping trends and consumer behavior for which the Company’s products are well-positioned, and recent strategic initiatives. A question-and-answer session will follow his presentation.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a rapidly emerging market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications, today announced that CEO Rory J. Cutaia is presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 17, 2021 at 9:30 AM ET to a live, online audience.

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate with the investment community. The conference focuses on companies in a wide range of growth sectors with strong management teams, innovative product and services, focused strategy and execution, and overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes institutional and individual investors, investment advisors and analysts.

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) is rapidly emerging as the market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications. With offices in California and Utah, USA, VERB provides next-generation software applications to sales-based organizations in more than 60 countries and 48 languages. The Company’s proprietary, patented, and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results, with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. VERB’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is also integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms. For more information, please visit www.verb.tech.