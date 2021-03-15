windeln.de SE: Change of the publication date for the 2020 annual financial statements by one week due to delays caused by the new ESEF directive

 

15.03.2021
Munich, March 15, 2021: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de"; ISIN DE000WNDL201 and DE000WNDL128) announces that the publication date for the 2020 annual financial statements will be changed by one week to March 25, 2021, since the requirements according to ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) are not fulfilled by an external service provider as planned. The new ESEF guidelines apply to business years from 01.01.2020 and require so-called "iXBRL tagging", which makes published financial information machine readable and therefore easier to process. The software required for this is provided to windeln.de by an external service provider and exhibits unforeseen errors. The elimination of these errors takes more time and results in the change of the publication date. windeln.de regrets the delay and thanks all stakeholders for their understanding.






 

Corporate Communications

Judith Buchholz
Phone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 75
email: investor.relations@windeln.de

About windeln.de

windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for baby, toddler and children's products in Europe. The Group also operates a successful e-commerce business with products for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad product portfolio includes everything from diapers, baby food, children's furniture, toys, clothes and strollers to child car seats. windeln.de was founded in October 2010. The Company has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go to https://corporate.windeln.de/.

Our shops: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.bebitus.es, www.bebitus.pt, www.bebitus.fr, www.windeln.com.cn, https://windelnde.tmall.hk/, windeln.jd.hk


