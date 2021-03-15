 

Erdene Annouces 2020 Financial Results and Provides Bayan Khundii Gold Project & Exploration Updates

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX:ERD; MSE:ERDN) ("Erdene" or the "Company") is pleased to announce operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and to provide an update on its Bayan Khundii Gold Project (“Bayan Khundii” or “BK”). This release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s 2020 Financial Statements and MD&A, available on the Company’s website or SEDAR.

Quotes from the Company:

“Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy over the past year, our Company made significant progress executing on our two-pronged strategy of advancing the Bayan Khundii Gold Project towards development while expanding high-grade gold resources in our Khundii Gold District,” said Peter Akerley, Erdene’s President and CEO.

“Based on the strong economics of the high-grade, open-pit, BK gold project, outlined in the Feasibility Study delivered in August, we have commenced project finance and construction readiness,” continued Mr. Akerley. “In October we signed a mandate letter with Export Development Canada (“EDC”) to provide the majority of the capital required to build the mine and due diligence is progressing well. Construction readiness activities including detailed engineering continues as we seek to fast track this foundational project. A construction decision is expected in mid-2021, contingent upon the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Exploration results from our 2020 Khundii District Gold drill program were very positive,” added Mr. Akerley. “We intersected multiple zones of high-grade gold around the BK economic pit that are being incorporated into an updated resource, scheduled to be finalized in Q2 2021.”

“Most importantly, drilling at our newly defined Dark Horse prospect in late 2020 intersected broad zones of gold mineralization in a previously untested portion of the Khundii Mining License,” concluded Mr. Akerley.   “We have traced mineralization along a 1.2 kilometre north-south trending structure, confirming Dark Horse as the most significant zone of gold mineralization in the Khundii Gold District since the discovery of Bayan Khundii. We completed a 1,900-metre scout drilling program at Dark Horse in late February 2021 and are scheduled to launch a much larger exploration program at Dark Horse in the coming weeks as we seek to further unlock the mineral potential in the Khundii Gold District.”

