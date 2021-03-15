Completion of BW Ideol transactions

Reference is made to stock exchange announcement made by BW Offshore Limited on 17 February 2021 regarding the investment in Ideol S.A. creating BW Ideol AS (the "Transaction").

After obtaining regulatory approval and following satisfaction of other conditions, BW Ideol AS today completed the share purchase agreement and acquired Ideol S.A. The agreed funds have been transferred to the selling shareholders of Ideol S.A. who have sold their shares for cash and BW Ideol AS will issue a total of 5,815,240 shares to the sellers who have elected to contribute their shares in Ideol S.A. for shares in BW Ideol AS, following registration of the share capital increase in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.