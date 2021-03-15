Cintas Canada Seeks Nominations for 2021 Canada’s Best Restroom Contest

The Canada’s Best Restroom contest highlights businesses that have invested in developing and maintaining exceptional washrooms. “With hygiene concerns being top of mind these days, the message behind the contest couldn’t be more relevant,” said Candice Raynsford, Marketing Manager, Cintas Canada. “Being a finalist in this contest really is a rewarding accomplishment. It drives exposure to the business as it acknowledges their commitment to customer service.”

Cintas Canada, Ltd. is asking the public to help identify the 2021 Canada’s Best Restroom ! Do you know a business with an awesome washroom? Perhaps your own business facility has what it takes to own the throne? Nominate a deserving washroom today at bestrestroom.com/Canada . Nominations will be accepted through May 14, 2021.

Last year’s winner, the Westview RV Park in Alberta, won for its recent renovation, giving its customers the five-star treatment. “It was an incredible honour to be recognized by Cintas Canada for the clean and comfortable washrooms we created for our customers,” said Carol Crick, co-owner and operator, Westview RV Park. “Being named a finalist at the start of the camping season last year helped us attract new customers. The recognition we’ve received since winning has carried over into the upcoming season and generated great exposure for our company.”

Nominees for this year’s contest will be judged on five criteria: cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. Cintas will select five finalists in June and ask the public to vote for the 2021 grand prize winner. The winner will receive $2,500 in facility services from Cintas to help maintain their award-winning washrooms.

About Cintas Canada, Ltd.

