Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.03.2021 / 20:37

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Rice Last name(s): Powell

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

549300CP8NY40UP89Q40

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: ADR (American Depositary Receipt)

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 36.38 USD 50932.00 USD 36.38 USD 3638.00 USD 36.38 USD 3638.00 USD 36.38 USD 3638.00 USD 36.38 USD 3638.00 USD 36.38 USD 3638.00 USD 36.38 USD 3638.00 USD 36.38 USD 10914.00 USD 36.38 USD 10914.00 USD 36.375 USD 123675.00 USD 36.31 USD 18990.13 USD 36.31 USD 31843.87 USD 36.31 USD 45060.71 USD 36.31 USD 17537.73 USD 36.31 USD 27958.70 USD 36.30 USD 36.30 USD 36.30 USD 1415.70 USD 36.30 USD 2178.00 USD 36.30 USD 726.00 USD 36.30 USD 36.30 USD 36.295 USD 3629.50 USD 36.295 USD 3629.50 USD 36.295 USD 3629.50 USD 36.295 USD 3629.50 USD Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



Fresenius Medical Care Aktie





