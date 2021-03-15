 

DGAP-DD Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.03.2021, 20:38  |  65   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.03.2021 / 20:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA!
Long
Basispreis 56,00€
Hebel 13,49
Ask 0,47
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 64,92€
Hebel 13,19
Ask 0,44
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rice
Last name(s): Powell

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
549300CP8NY40UP89Q40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: ADR (American Depositary Receipt)

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
36.38 USD 50932.00 USD
36.38 USD 3638.00 USD
36.38 USD 3638.00 USD
36.38 USD 3638.00 USD
36.38 USD 3638.00 USD
36.38 USD 3638.00 USD
36.38 USD 3638.00 USD
36.38 USD 10914.00 USD
36.38 USD 10914.00 USD
36.375 USD 123675.00 USD
36.31 USD 18990.13 USD
36.31 USD 31843.87 USD
36.31 USD 45060.71 USD
36.31 USD 17537.73 USD
36.31 USD 27958.70 USD
36.30 USD 36.30 USD
36.30 USD 1415.70 USD
36.30 USD 2178.00 USD
36.30 USD 726.00 USD
36.30 USD 36.30 USD
36.295 USD 3629.50 USD
36.295 USD 3629.50 USD
36.295 USD 3629.50 USD
36.295 USD 3629.50 USD
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 15.03.2021 / 20:37 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q4 2020 Payment of dividends in Sterling
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2020 results
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Adds Multi-Channel Input Capability to New Nanoamp GreenPAK(TM) Device
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG receives order for investigations within a research project
DGAP-Adhoc: Grand City Properties S.A. resolves on share buy-back program with a volume of up to 200 million ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Newron und Zambon unterzeichnen Vereinbarung für potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets price range for planned IPO at €41 to €56 per share
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass NeuroRx eine Kooperation zur Durchführung einer Machbarkeitsstudie mit TFF ...
DGAP-News: Newron and Zambon sign agreement for potentially pivotal study with safinamide in Parkinson's ...
DGAP-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € je Aktie fest
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:38 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA deutsch
20:33 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english
20:33 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA deutsch
13.03.21
1 DAX-Aktie mit Potenzial!
12.03.21
Fresenius Medical Care bietet Dialysezentren für Corona-Impfungen an
09.03.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA auf 'Buy'
08.03.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Ziel für FMC auf 69 Euro - 'Buy'
08.03.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA auf 'Buy'
01.03.21
DGAP-DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA deutsch
01.03.21
DGAP-DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
698
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE: Brandheiß und scharf