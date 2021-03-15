 

New Jersey American Water Survey Finds Most Common Household Leaks During Fix a Leak Week

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 20:31  |  38   |   |   

More than two in three Americans have experienced a leak at their home, according to a recent survey conducted by global research agency Opinium on behalf of New Jersey American Water in an effort to better understand Americans’ awareness of household leaks.

The results coincide with the annual recognition of Fix a Leak Week (March 15-21, 2021), a national campaign led by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) each year that helps raise awareness about leaks and other water issues that contribute to water waste within homes.

This year’s Fix a Leak Week comes as we approach the one-year mark of COVID-19, when many people began spending more time indoors and home water usage increased across the board. In fact, since the start of the public health emergency, about a quarter of Americans say they have been using more water, meaning it’s more important than ever to be aware of common issues and know how to spot them.

“By conducting our survey, we were able to take a comprehensive snapshot of where we stand when it comes to water leaks and water conservation during this unprecedented time,” said Thomas Shroba, Vice President of Operations, New Jersey American Water. “As part of our mission in helping to better serve customers, we are using this year’s Fix a Leak Week to help people understand where and how to spot common problematic leaks to help improve home safety and support water efficiency and conservation.”

  • More than half of Americans have experienced leaks in their bathroom (52%) and kitchen (50%). Here are some ways to keep track of some of those common leaks:
    • Test your toilet. Place a drop of food coloring in the toilet tank. If any color shows up in the bowl after 10 minutes, you have a leak. (Flush immediately after the experiment to avoid staining the tank.) Watch this short video for more information about toilet leaks.
    • Watch what you put down the drain. There are many things we put down the drain that don’t belong there. Check out our list of what should never go down your drain for items that may be hurting your pipes.
  • Up to 77% of Americans reported seeing signs of a potential water leak. Checking up on this can be as easy as doing the following:
    • Examine faucet gaskets and pipe fittings. Look for any water on the outside of the pipe to identify any leaks.
    • Check outside. Examine the exterior of your home if you think you have a leak. If hoses are left on even a little, they can drip, resulting in wasted water over time. Irrigation systems can leak underground, causing mushy sod and other above-ground indications of issues.
  • Nearly a quarter of Americans report using more water since the beginning of the pandemic. Here’s what you can do if you’re worried about your water usage:
    • Keep track of water usage, especially during cold winter months. If, during January or February, a family of four exceeds 12,000 gallons per month, there are serious leaks.

New Jersey American Water is committed to fixing leaks by replacing or upgrading water infrastructure to continue to provide clean, safe, reliable water to customers. Last year alone, the company invested over $464 million in capital investment to replace and upgrade pipes, pumps, treatment and storage. The company also uses award-winning leak detection technology to help find leaks and fix them before they become larger breaks.

Visit here for more information about Fix a Leak Week.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Jersey American Water Survey Finds Most Common Household Leaks During Fix a Leak Week More than two in three Americans have experienced a leak at their home, according to a recent survey conducted by global research agency Opinium on behalf of New Jersey American Water in an effort to better understand Americans’ awareness of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy ...
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
Pennsylvania American Water Addresses Most Common Household Leaks During Fix a Leak Week
07:26 Uhr
3 Top-Dividendenaktien für März
11.03.21
ASCE National Infrastructure Report Reinforces Need To Act On Updating and Maintaining U.S. Water Systems
08.03.21
Illinois American Water to Upgrade Godfrey Wastewater System; Project includes Restoration to La Vista Creek Watershed
08.03.21
Missouri American Water Invests $1.3 million in Webster Groves Pipe Replacement Project along Big Bend Blvd.
06.03.21
Stop & Go: PORTFOLIO-UPDATE | Kursziele, Stops, Limits und die BÖRSENKOMPASS-Watchlist
04.03.21
American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation Provide $35,000 in Disaster Relief to Military Families in Texas
02.03.21
New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning
02.03.21
Missouri American Water Invests $2.2 million to Replace Aging Pipes in Creve Coeur
25.02.21
Settlement Unanimously Approved in Pennsylvania American Water Rate Request