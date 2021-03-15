Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
15 March 2021
Report no. 2/2021
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further details, please find the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
