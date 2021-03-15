 

Topi Manner withdraws candidacy for Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 20:59  |  31   |   |   


Company announcement no 2 2021 		 



Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK - 1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00

 

 

15 March 2021


Topi Manner withdraws candidacy for Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S

Topi Manner has withdrawn his candidacy for the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S. The decision follows indications from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority on potential difficulties under current regulations. Topi Manner is CEO of Finnair – a company that is part of an industry significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and which is also a customer of Danske Bank.

“I was looking forward to joining the Board of Directors of Danske Bank, which is a strong and important financial institution and I believe that I could contribute to its continued success based on my experience in the sector. However, given the indications by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, I think the only right thing to do is to withdraw my candidacy,” says Topi Manner, CEO of Finnair.

“Topi Manner is one of Scandinavia’s most talented executives with extensive experience from the banking industry and his nomination had strong support from the Board and major shareholders of Danske Bank. We regret that we at this time will not be able to welcome him to the Board of Directors as a result of the interpretation of current regulations. We hope to be able to nominate him at a later stage,” says Karsten Dybvad, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors works on an ongoing basis to identify and recruit new candidates to the Board of Directors. The committee will continue its work and also take into account the consequences of the interpretation of current regulations in relation to other potential candidates.

The Board of Directors will be elected at the Annual General Meeting, which as announced in Company Announcement of 19 February will take place tomorrow on 16 March. As a consequence of Topi Manner’s decision to withdraw his candidacy, the Board of Directors will propose election of eight members to the Board of Directors.

Danske Bank

Board of Directors

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Topi Manner withdraws candidacy for Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S Company announcement no 2 2021  Holmens Kanal 2 – 12DK - 1092 København KTel. +45 45 14 00 00     15 March 2021 Topi Manner withdraws candidacy for Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S Topi Manner has withdrawn his candidacy for the Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT FORMALIZE AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY CREATE INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ...
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:32 Uhr
Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
26.02.21
Form 8.3 - Arrow Global Group PLC
19.02.21
Annual general meeting of Danske Bank A/S