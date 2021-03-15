Xperi to Present at Sidoti & Company Virtual Conference

Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) today announced that Robert Andersen, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET. This session will be webcast and interested parties can view the event on Xperi’s Investor Relations website at investor.xperi.com.

Management will also be hosting one-on-one and group meetings during the conference.