Xperi to Present at Sidoti & Company Virtual Conference
Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) today announced that Robert Andersen, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET. This session will be webcast and interested parties can view the event on Xperi’s Investor Relations website at investor.xperi.com.
Management will also be hosting one-on-one and group meetings during the conference.
About Xperi Holding Corporation
Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.
Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
