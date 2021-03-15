Smith Micro Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering

Smith Micro intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund a portion of the purchase price payable to Avast plc (“Avast”) pursuant to the Company’s acquisition of Avast’s Family Safety Mobile Software Business, and for general corporate purposes.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (the “Company” or “Smith Micro”) ( NASDAQ: SMSI ), a software development company that sells proven solutions to wireless carriers and cable MSOs, today announced the closing of its follow-on underwritten public offering of 9,520,787 shares of its common stock, which resulted in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $65.2 million prior to underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses. Smith Micro granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,428,118 shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

B. Riley Securities and Roth Capital Partners acted as joint book-running managers for the offering, with Lake Street Capital Markets and The Benchmark Company acting as Co-Managers. The Special Equities Group (SEG), a division of Bradley Woods & Company, acted as a Financial Advisor. Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC served as legal counsel to the Company, and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP served as legal counsel to the underwriters.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3, File No. 333-238053, relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective on May 13, 2020. A final prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering and the accompanying base prospectus were filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting: B. Riley Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 17th St. North, Ste. 1300, Arlington, VA 22209, or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com, or by telephone at (703) 312-9580.

This press release is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.