Kaman Delivers New K-MAX to Black Tusk Helicopter Inc.

Kaman Air Vehicles, a division of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN), announced today it delivered a new medium-to-heavy lift K-MAX helicopter to Black Tusk Helicopter Inc. of Squamish, BC, Canada. Black Tusk performs various external lift projects of every scale, ranging from aerial timber harvesting, ski tower setting, firefighting, and hydroelectric projects.

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Black Tusk is a highly respected operator and we appreciate the confidence they have placed in Kaman and the capabilities of the K-MAX,” said Roger Wassmuth, Senior Director of Business Development. “Operators are choosing K-MAX for its proven repetitive lift capability with unmatched performance in the most demanding environments.”

“Our primary business goal is to offer our clients quality helicopter services and to ensure the longevity of our company through repeat and referral business by continuing to provide customers reliable and safe performance in all areas of our business. Adding a K-MAX to our fleet is an important step towards ensuring we can continue offering our customers the most appropriate and efficient aircraft for their requirements and particular job needs,” stated Black Tusk Helicopter Inc.

“We are excited to add Black Tusk as our newest international K-MAX operator. The reputation of the K-MAX as a highly versatile and capable aircraft is translating into the increased level of interest we are seeing from operators and industry around the globe,” said Darlene Smith, President, Kaman Air Vehicles / Precision Products Division.

The K-MAX is a rugged, low-maintenance aircraft that features a counter-rotating rotor system and is optimized for repetitive external load operations. The aircraft can lift up to 6,000 pounds (2,722 kg) with unmatched performance in hot and high conditions.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com.

