 

RPM to Announce Fiscal 2021 Third-Quarter Results on April 7, 2021

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fiscal 2021 third-quarter ended February 28, 2021 before the stock market opens on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The results will be issued via newswire and will also be available on the RPM website at www.RPMinc.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT the same day. The call can be accessed via webcast at www.RPMinc.com/Investors/Presentations-Webcasts/ or by dialing 833-323-0996 or 236-712-2462 for international callers. Participants are asked to call the assigned number approximately 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call, which will last approximately one hour, will be open to the public, but only financial analysts will be permitted to ask questions. The media and all other participants will be in a listen-only mode.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. EDT on April 7, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. EDT on April 14, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 for international callers. The access code is 7494873. The call also will be available both live and for replay, and as a written transcript, via the RPM website at www.RPMinc.com.

About RPM
 RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 14,600 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or rgordon@rpminc.com.



