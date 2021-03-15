 

PAR Technology Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 21:00  |  14   |   |   

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) (“PAR Technology” or the “Company”) today announced its results for its fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Summary of Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter

  • Revenues were $58.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $52.9 million for the same period in 2019, a 10.6% increase.
  • GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $13.0 million, or $0.60 loss per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $5.8 million, or $0.35 loss per share reported for the same period in 2019.
  • Non-GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $8.0 million, or $0.37 loss per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $3.8 million, or $0.23 loss per share, for the same period in 2019.

Summary of Year-to-Date Financial Results

  • Revenues were $213.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $187.2 million for the same period in 2019, a 14.2% increase.
  • GAAP net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $36.6 million, or $1.92 loss per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $15.6 million, or $0.96 loss per share, reported for the same period in 2019.
  • Non-GAAP net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $20.0 million, or $1.05 loss per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $10.8 million, or $0.67 loss per share, for the same period in 2019.

A reconciliation and description of non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures is included in the tables at the end of this press release.

Savneet Singh, PAR Technology CEO & President commented on the quarter, “Q4 was the strongest bookings quarter in Brink history, continuing the acceleration we saw in Q3 and totaling 1,525. The strong pace of bookings were ahead of our internal expectations, and we installed 885 new Brink sites in Q4 '20, a 42% increase from Q4 ’19. Strategically, our pipeline of newly signed customers is higher than it has ever been and I am looking forward to sharing additional details on these wins with you when appropriate.”

Mr. Singh continued, “Throughout 2020, we sustained our revenue growth, while maintaining a strong focus on investment, all the while managing the impact of the pandemic. We accelerated our investments in people, internal product development, customer service and more recently, sales. These important investments are necessary to build upon our compelling competitive advantages in enterprise restaurants. These initiatives reflect our commitment to aggressively pursue the substantial market opportunities ahead for our Company and the strong desire we have to ensure we are positioned to win. I am proud of our team’s execution and I am energized by the opportunities in front of us as a Company.”

Highlights of Brink Product Line – Fourth Quarter 2020:

  • Brink ARR at end of Q4 '20 totaled $24.7 million - an increase of $5.5 million, 29% from end of Q4 '19
  • New store activations in Q4 '20 totaled 885 sites
  • Brink bookings in Q4 ‘20 totaled 1,525 sites
  • Brink backlog totaled 2,546 sites at the end of Q4 '20
  • Active Brink sites as of December 31st total 11,722 restaurants

Highlights of Restaurant Magic Product Line – Fourth Quarter 2020:

  • Restaurant Magic ARR at end of Q4 ’20 totaled $8.8 million
  • New store activations in Q4 '20 totaled 406 sites
  • Restaurant Magic bookings in Q4 ’20 totaled 146 sites
  • Active Restaurant Magic sites as of December 31st total 5,892 restaurants

Conference Call.

There will be a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern) on March 15, 2021, during which the Company’s management will discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. To participate in the call, please call 844-419-5412, approximately 10 minutes in advance. No passcode is required to participate in the live call or to listen to the replay version. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call/event over the internet by visiting the Company’s website at https://www.partech.com/about-us/investor-relations/. Alternatively, listeners may access an archived version of the presentation call after 7:30 p.m. on March 15, 2021 through March 22, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 and using conference ID 2996764.

About PAR Technology Corporation.

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual and table service restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology’s Government segment is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various other federal agencies. PAR Technology’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR Technology on Facebook or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature, but rather are predictive of our future operations, financial condition, business strategies and prospects. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “belief,” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including forward-looking statements relating to our expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial condition, and financial results. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements contained in this press release, include but are not limited to, those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

Assets

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

180,686

 

 

$

28,036

 

Accounts receivable – net

42,980

 

 

41,774

 

Inventories – net

21,638

 

 

19,326

 

Other current assets

3,625

 

 

4,427

 

Total current assets

248,929

 

 

93,563

 

Property, plant and equipment – net

13,856

 

 

14,351

 

Goodwill

41,214

 

 

41,386

 

Intangible assets – net

33,121

 

 

32,948

 

Lease right-of-use assets

2,569

 

 

3,017

 

Other assets

4,060

 

 

4,347

 

Total Assets

$

343,749

 

 

$

189,612

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

$

666

 

 

$

630

 

Accounts payable

12,791

 

 

16,385

 

Accrued salaries and benefits

13,190

 

 

7,769

 

Accrued expenses

2,606

 

 

3,176

 

Lease liabilities – current portion

1,200

 

 

2,060

 

Customer deposits and deferred service revenue

9,506

 

 

12,084

 

Total current liabilities

39,959

 

 

42,104

 

Lease liabilities – net of current portion

1,462

 

 

1,021

 

Deferred revenue – noncurrent

3,082

 

 

3,916

 

Long-term debt

105,844

 

 

62,414

 

Other long-term liabilities

4,997

 

 

7,310

 

Total liabilities

155,344

 

 

116,765

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Shareholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $.02 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized

 

 

 

Common stock, $.02 par value, 58,000,000 and 29,000,000 shares authorized; 22,982,955 and 18,360,205 shares issued, 21,917,357 and 16,629,177 outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

459

 

 

367

 

Additional paid in capital

243,575

 

 

94,372

 

Accumulated deficit

(46,706)

 

 

(10,144)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,936)

 

 

(5,368)

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,065,598 and 1,731,028 shares at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

(4,987)

 

 

(6,380)

 

Total shareholders’ equity

188,405

 

 

72,847

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

$

343,749

 

 

$

189,612

 

PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product

$

21,791

 

 

$

20,180

 

 

$

73,228

 

 

$

66,329

 

Service

18,332

 

 

15,464

 

 

69,284

 

 

56,978

 

Contract

18,393

 

 

17,279

 

 

71,274

 

 

63,925

 

 

58,516

 

 

52,923

 

 

213,786

 

 

187,232

 

Costs of sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product

18,005

 

 

16,235

 

 

58,887

 

 

51,189

 

Service

15,966

 

 

10,563

 

 

49,933

 

 

40,389

 

Contract

16,860

 

 

15,564

 

 

65,641

 

 

58,243

 

 

50,831

 

 

42,362

 

 

174,461

 

 

149,821

 

Gross margin

7,685

 

 

10,561

 

 

39,325

 

 

37,411

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

13,607

 

 

10,061

 

 

46,196

 

 

38,068

 

Research and development

5,639

 

 

4,139

 

 

19,252

 

 

13,372

 

Amortization of identifiable intangible assets

643

 

 

156

 

 

1,163

 

 

156

 

Adjustment to contingent consideration liability

(1,030)

 

 

 

 

(3,340)

 

 

 

 

18,859

 

 

14,356

 

 

63,271

 

 

51,596

 

Operating loss

(11,174)

 

 

(3,795)

 

 

(23,946)

 

 

(14,185)

 

Other income (expense) – net

1,457

 

 

(89)

 

 

808

 

 

(449)

 

Interest expense, net

(1,969)

 

 

(1,593)

 

 

(8,287)

 

 

(4,571)

 

Loss on extinguishment debt

 

 

 

 

(8,123)

 

 

 

Loss before benefit from income taxes

(11,686)

 

 

(5,477)

 

 

(39,548)

 

 

(19,205)

 

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

(1,279)

 

 

(354)

 

 

2,986

 

 

3,634

 

Net loss

$

(12,965)

 

 

$

(5,831)

 

 

$

(36,562)

 

 

$

(15,571)

 

Earnings per share (basic and diluted)

$

(0.60)

 

 

$

(0.35)

 

 

$

(1.92)

 

 

$

(0.96)

 

Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted)

21,610

 

 

16,570

 

 

19,014

 

 

16,223

 

PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share and footnote amounts)

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

 

Reported basis (GAAP)

 

Adjustments

Comparable basis (Non-GAAP)

 

Reported basis (GAAP)

 

Adjustments

Comparable basis (Non-GAAP)

Net revenues

 

$

58,516

 

 

 

 

$

58,516

 

 

$

52,923

 

 

 

 

$

52,923

 

Operating loss

 

(11,174)

 

 

2,803

 

1

(8,371)

 

 

(3,795)

 

 

1,160

 

4

(2,635)

 

Loss before benefit from (provision for) income taxes

 

(11,686)

 

 

3,869

 

1, 2

(7,817)

 

 

(5,477)

 

 

2,061

 

4, 5

(3,416)

 

Net loss

 

(12,965)

 

 

5,012

 

1, 2, 3

(7,953)

 

 

(5,831)

 

 

2,061

 

4, 5, 6

(3,770)

 

Loss per diluted share

 

$

(0.60)

 

 

 

 

$

(0.37)

 

 

$

(0.35)

 

 

 

 

$

(0.23)

 

1

 

Adjustment reflects stock-based compensation expense of $1.0 million; amortization expense of acquired identifiable intangible assets of $1.5 million; inventory disposal of $1.3 million related to the acquisition of assets of 3M Company's Drive-Thru Communications Systems business (the "3M Acquisition"); and adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration related to the acquisition of AccSys LLC (the “Restaurant Magic Acquisition”) of $1.0 million.

2

 

Adjustment reflects non-cash accretion of interest expense and amortization of issuance costs related to the Company's 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and 2.875% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) of $1.1 million.

3

 

Adjustment reflects the removal of Q4 income tax expense of $1.1 million that resulted from a change to the valuation allowance on our net deferred tax assets as a result of the partial retirement of the 2024 Notes. The above adjustments are not tax-effected for income tax expense (benefit) due to the full valuation allowance on all of our net deferred tax assets.

4

 

Adjustments reflect stock-based compensation expense of $0.9 million; adjustments related to the SureCheck divestiture of $0.4 million; amortization expense of acquired identifiable intangible assets of $0.5 million; and, expenses related to the Company's continued cooperation with the Singapore authorities in connection with the findings of the completed internal investigation undertaken by the Company related to conduct at its China and Singapore offices (the “China/Singapore Investigation”) of $0.2 million.

5

 

Adjustment reflects non-cash accretion of interest expense and amortization of issuance costs related to the 2024 Notes of $0.9 million.

6

 

The above adjustments are not tax-effected for income tax due to the Company's full valuation allowance on all of our net deferred tax assets.

 

 

For the Year Ended

 

For the Year Ended

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

 

Reported basis (GAAP)

 

Adjustments

Comparable basis (Non-GAAP)

 

Reported basis (GAAP)

 

Adjustments

Comparable basis (Non-GAAP)

Net revenues

 

$

213,786

 

 

$

 

 

$

213,786

 

 

$

187,232

 

 

$

 

 

$

187,232

 

Operating loss

 

(23,946)

 

 

7,307

 

1

(16,639)

 

 

(14,185)

 

 

6,260

 

4

(7,925)

 

Loss before benefit from (provision for) income taxes

 

(39,548)

 

 

19,785

 

1, 2

(19,763)

 

 

(19,205)

 

 

8,788

 

4, 5

(10,417)

 

Net loss

 

(36,562)

 

 

16,520

 

1, 2, 3

(20,042)

 

 

(15,571)

 

 

4,723

 

4, 5, 6

(10,848)

 

Loss per diluted share

 

$

(1.92)

 

 

 

 

$

(1.05)

 

 

$

(0.96)

 

 

 

 

$

(0.67)

 

1

 

Adjustment reflects stock-based compensation expense of $4.3 million; amortization expense of acquired identifiable intangible assets of $4.6 million; inventory disposal of $1.3 million related to the 3M Acquisition; severance expense of $0.3 million; expenses related to the China/Singapore Investigation of $0.1 million; and, gain on reduction to the fair value of contingent consideration related to the Restaurant Magic Acquisition of $3.3 million.

2

 

Adjustment reflects loss on extinguishment of debt related to the repurchase of approximately $66.3 million of the 2024 Notes of $8.1 million; and, non-cash accretion of interest expense and amortization of issuance costs related to the 2024 Notes and the 2026 Notes of $4.4 million.

3

 

Adjustment reflects reduction to benefit from income tax of $3.3 million to reflect the deferred tax benefit impact of the 2026 Notes issuance and 2024 Notes partial retirement. The above adjustments are not tax-effected for income tax expense (benefit) due to the full valuation allowance on all of our net deferred tax assets.

4

 

Adjustments reflect stock-based compensation expense of $2.7 million; expenses related to the SureCheck divestiture of $1.3 million; amortization expense of identifiable intangible assets of $1.2 million; severance expense of $0.5 million; and, expenses related to the China/Singapore Investigation of $0.6 million.

5

 

Adjustment reflects non-cash accretion of interest expense and amortization of issuance costs related to the 2024 Notes of $2.5 million.

6

 

Adjustment reflects reduction to benefit from income tax of $4.1 million to reflect the deferred tax benefit impact of the 2024 Notes issuance. The above adjustments are not tax-effected for income tax due to the Company's full valuation allowance on all of our net deferred tax assets.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, non-GAAP adjusted financial measures, as set forth in the reconciliation table above, are provided because management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the results of the Company's continuing operations and believes this information provides investors supplemental insight into underlying business trends and operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with the Company’s financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company's results of operations are impacted by certain non-recurring charges, including stock-based compensation, acquisition and divestiture related expenditures, expense related to the China/Singapore Investigation, and other non-recurring charges that may not be indicative of the Company’s financial performance. Management believes that adjusting its costs of sales, operating expenses, operating loss, net loss and diluted loss per share to remove non-recurring charges, provides a useful perspective with respect to the Company's operating results and provides supplemental information to both management and investors by removing items that are difficult to predict and are often unanticipated. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP net loss is not a measure of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternative to net loss from operations or cash flow from operating activities as indicators of operating performance or liquidity. Also, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies. The above tables provide reconciliations between net loss and non-GAAP net loss.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PAR Technology Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) (“PAR Technology” or the “Company”) today announced its results for its fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2020. Summary of Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Revenues were $58.5 million for the fourth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy ...
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
PAR Technology Corporation to Participate at the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference
05.03.21
PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter & Year End Financial Results
26.02.21
PAR Technology Welcomes Lunchbox Into Its Brink POS Integration Ecosystem
23.02.21
PAR Technology’s Restaurant Magic Releases Datable Lab, A New Learning Management System
17.02.21
PAR Technology Announces the Addition of Digital Video Solutions Provider i3 International to the Brink POS Integration Ecosystem