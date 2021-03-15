 

Ameresco Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares in its Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 21:05  |  31   |   |   

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced underwritten public offering of Class A common stock, which closed on March 9, 2021, have exercised in full their option to purchase 375,000 additional shares of Class A common stock from Ameresco and 105,000 additional shares of Class A common stock from a certain selling stockholder at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The closing of the option exercise occurred on March 15, 2021. After giving effect to the sale of 375,000 additional shares in the option closing, the total number of shares sold by Ameresco in the offering increased to 2,875,000 shares, and the aggregate gross proceeds to Ameresco from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Ameresco, were approximately $126.5 million. The total number of shares of Class A common stock sold by certain selling stockholders in the offering increased to 805,000 shares. Ameresco did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

BofA Securities and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as lead joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Baird, Canaccord Genuity, Guggenheim Securities and William Blair also acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Roth Capital Partners and Craig-Hallum acted as co-managers for the offering.

Ameresco intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay in full the outstanding U.S. dollar balance under its revolving senior secured credit facility and for general corporate purposes, including potential tack on acquisitions, working capital and capital expenditures.

The shares were offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR, which became automatically effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 4, 2021.

This offering was made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad St., 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055 or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ameresco Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares in its Public Offering of Class A Common Stock Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced underwritten public offering of Class A common stock, which …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy ...
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Ameresco Announces Completion of Energy Efficiency Project with the City of Santa Fe, New Mexico
05.03.21
Ameresco Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
04.03.21
Ameresco Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
02.03.21
Ameresco to Participate at Upcoming March Conferences
01.03.21
Ameresco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
23.02.21
Ameresco to Participate at Upcoming February Conference
23.02.21
Ameresco Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation and in Boston for Second Straight Year
17.02.21
Ameresco Partners with Nyack Public School District to Improve Environmental Stewardship and Operational Efficiency
16.02.21
Ameresco to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 1, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
13
Ameresco. Grünes Energiemanagement. Biden Profiteur.