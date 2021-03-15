 

AngioDynamics to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat at the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

15.03.2021, 21:01  |  21   |   |   

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, today announced that Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Trowbridge, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.angiodynamics.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics’ diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products, and venous products. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.



