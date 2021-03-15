 

Forward Air Appoints Five Independent, Highly Qualified Directors to the Board

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 21:05  |  15   |   |   

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (“Forward Air” or “the Company”) today announced that it has appointed five independent and highly qualified directors to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) in connection with an agreement with Ancora Holdings, Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Ancora”), a significant shareholder which currently owns approximately 6.4% of the Company’s outstanding shares. George Mayes, Chitra Nayak, Scott Niswonger, Javier Polit and Richard Roberts will join the Board, effective immediately, and will stand for election at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The Company has established March 24, 2021 as the record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, which will be held on May 19, 2021. These individuals bring substantial experience across operations, finance and technology to a meaningfully refreshed Board.

In connection with the appointments of Ancora’s designees, Mr. Niswonger and Mr. Roberts, Ancora also endorsed the new directors identified by Forward Air. In addition, Forward Air has entered into a consulting agreement with Andrew C. Clarke, former Chief Financial Officer of Forward Air.

The Company also announced that John Langley Jr. and Gil West will not stand for re-election at the Annual Meeting. Following the Annual Meeting, the Board will comprise 13 directors, 12 of whom are independent and nine of whom will have joined the Board in the last four years.

“We are pleased to welcome this group of outstanding directors to the Forward Air Board at this important time for the Company,” said Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and CEO. “With these appointments, our Board reflects our strong commitment to refreshment and best-in-class governance. We are eager to benefit from the diverse insights and significant expertise of our new directors as we work to build on our momentum. In determining the skill sets that would be most additive to our Board, we strove to reflect operations, disruptive technology and commercial acumen. Our new directors are a bullseye match at a world-class level.”

Mr. Schmitt continued, “The constructive engagement between the Company and Ancora during the last few months will benefit the long-term interests of our shareholders. As we emerge from the pandemic a stronger company with enhanced offerings and service, we are confident in our ability to deliver long-term shareholder value. Finally, I would also like to thank John and Gil for their years of dedicated service on the Board. Without their tremendous contributions, we would not be in the strong position that we are today.”

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forward Air Appoints Five Independent, Highly Qualified Directors to the Board Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (“Forward Air” or “the Company”) today announced that it has appointed five independent and highly qualified directors to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) in connection with an agreement with Ancora …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy ...
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer