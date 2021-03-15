Forward Air Appoints Five Independent, Highly Qualified Directors to the Board

In connection with the appointments of Ancora’s designees, Mr. Niswonger and Mr. Roberts, Ancora also endorsed the new directors identified by Forward Air. In addition, Forward Air has entered into a consulting agreement with Andrew C. Clarke, former Chief Financial Officer of Forward Air.

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (“Forward Air” or “the Company”) today announced that it has appointed five independent and highly qualified directors to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) in connection with an agreement with Ancora Holdings, Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Ancora”), a significant shareholder which currently owns approximately 6.4% of the Company’s outstanding shares. George Mayes, Chitra Nayak, Scott Niswonger, Javier Polit and Richard Roberts will join the Board, effective immediately, and will stand for election at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The Company has established March 24, 2021 as the record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, which will be held on May 19, 2021. These individuals bring substantial experience across operations, finance and technology to a meaningfully refreshed Board.

The Company also announced that John Langley Jr. and Gil West will not stand for re-election at the Annual Meeting. Following the Annual Meeting, the Board will comprise 13 directors, 12 of whom are independent and nine of whom will have joined the Board in the last four years.

“We are pleased to welcome this group of outstanding directors to the Forward Air Board at this important time for the Company,” said Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and CEO. “With these appointments, our Board reflects our strong commitment to refreshment and best-in-class governance. We are eager to benefit from the diverse insights and significant expertise of our new directors as we work to build on our momentum. In determining the skill sets that would be most additive to our Board, we strove to reflect operations, disruptive technology and commercial acumen. Our new directors are a bullseye match at a world-class level.”

Mr. Schmitt continued, “The constructive engagement between the Company and Ancora during the last few months will benefit the long-term interests of our shareholders. As we emerge from the pandemic a stronger company with enhanced offerings and service, we are confident in our ability to deliver long-term shareholder value. Finally, I would also like to thank John and Gil for their years of dedicated service on the Board. Without their tremendous contributions, we would not be in the strong position that we are today.”