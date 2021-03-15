 

U. S. Steel Congratulates Eugene B. Sperling on His Appointment to Biden Administration

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) congratulated Eugene B. Sperling for his appointment to the Biden Administration, and thanked him for his contributions as a member of the company’s Board of Directors.

“Gene Sperling has provided superb economic and strategic insight during his tenure on U. S. Steel’s Board,” U. S. Steel Chairman of the Board David S. Sutherland said. “While we will miss having him on our board, we know the American people will benefit from the capabilities he brings to his position at the White House.”

“We think President Biden made an outstanding selection with Gene Sperling,” added U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “We wish Gene great success in these endeavors for our Nation and thank him for his many contributions to U. S. Steel as a member of our Board.”

Sperling was elected to the Board in July 2017. Previously, he served as Director of the National Economic Council (NEC) and Assistant to the President for Economic Policy in the White House under President Clinton from 1997 to 2001, and under President Obama from 2011 to 2014, becoming the first individual to hold both positions under two presidents. Sperling stepped down from the Board to take his position as White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator in The White House.

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and a leading steel producer. Together with its subsidiary Big River Steel and an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best of BothSM world-competitive integrated and mini mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.



