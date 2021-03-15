Colfax Announces Public Offering of 14,000,000 Shares of Common Stock

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering (after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated expenses of the offering payable by the Company) for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, capital expenditures and the repayment of indebtedness.

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, MD, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colfax Corporation (“Colfax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock. In addition, Colfax intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other customary conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Evercore ISI are acting as joint lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank are also acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was filed by Colfax with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was automatically effective upon filing on February 18, 2021. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered may also be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com ; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email: ecm.prospectus@evercore.com ; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014; or UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by emailing ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com .