New York Mortgage Trust Declares First Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend of $0.10 Per Share and Preferred Stock Dividends
NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a regular quarterly cash
dividend of $0.10 per share on shares of its common stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The dividend will be payable on April 26, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of the close of
business on March 25, 2021.
In addition, the Board declared cash dividends on the Company’s 7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), 7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”), 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) and 7.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”) as stated below.
Current Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends
The Board declared cash dividends for the dividend period that began on January 15, 2021 and ends on April 14, 2021 as follows:
|Class of Preferred Stock
|Series B
|Series C
|Series D
|Series E
|Record Date
|April 1, 2021
|April 1, 2021
|April 1, 2021
|April 1, 2021
|Payment Date
|April 15, 2021
|April 15, 2021
|April 15, 2021
|April 15, 2021
|Cash Dividend Per Share
|$0.484375
|$0.4921875
|$0.50
|$0.4921875
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets.
Forward-Looking Statements
When used in this press release, in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or in other written or oral communications, statements which are not historical in nature, including those containing words such as “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “continue,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “may” or similar expressions, are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Statements regarding the following subject, among others, may be forward-looking: the payment of dividends.
