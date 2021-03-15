 

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Announce Stockholder Approval of Merger

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) (“OCSL”) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) (“OCSI”) today announced that each company obtained stockholder approval of the proposals related to the previously announced two-step merger of the two companies (the “Merger”) at their respective stockholder meetings held on March 15, 2021.

Stockholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the proposed transaction, as more than 98% of voting OCSL and OCSI stockholders supported the Merger. The transaction is expected to close on or about March 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Armen Panossian, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of OCSL and OCSI, said, “We would like to thank both groups of shareholders for their overwhelming support of the transaction. We look forward to completing this merger and delivering the many benefits of the combined company to all of our stakeholders.”

About Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. OCSL’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity. OCSL is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For additional information, please visit OCSL’s website at www.oaktreespecialtylending.com.

About Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions for middle-market companies in both the syndicated and private placement markets. OCSI’s investment objective is to generate a stable source of current income while minimizing the risk of principal loss and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. OCSI is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For additional information, please visit OCSI’s website at www.oaktreestrategicincome.com.

