HealthEquity Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Ended January 31, 2021 Financial Results

DRAPER, Utah, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account non-bank custodian, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2021.

“The team delivered strong results in fiscal 2021, growing revenue by 38% to $734 million and Adjusted EBITDA by 23% to $241 million,” said Jon Kessler, president and CEO of HealthEquity. “Fiscal 2022 is off to a fast start as well, with early client and partner wins as well as the acquisition of Luum, which will help our clients return to work.”

Fiscal year financial results

The comparability of the Company's financial results between years is impacted by its acquisition of WageWorks. As the WageWorks acquisition closed on August 30, 2019, WageWorks' results of operations are included in the Company's consolidated results of operations for the entire fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, but are only included in the consolidated results of operations for approximately five months during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020.

Revenue for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 of $733.6 million grew 38% compared to $532.0 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020. Revenue this year included: service revenue of $431.0 million, custodial revenue of $190.9 million, and interchange revenue of $111.7 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $8.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $126.3 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. The Company reported net income of $39.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $114.8 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA of $240.8 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 grew 23% compared to $196.5 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was 33% of revenue compared to 37% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020.

As of January 31, 2021, HealthEquity had $328.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and $986.7 million of outstanding debt, net of issuance costs. This compares to $191.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.22 billion of outstanding debt as of January 31, 2020. The cash amount as of January 31, 2021 does not reflect the approximately $456.7 million in net proceeds from the Company's sale of common stock in February and March 2021.

Fourth quarter financial results

Revenue for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2021 of $188.2 million decreased 6% compared to $201.2 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2020. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $111.3 million, custodial revenue of $48.6 million, and interchange revenue of $28.3 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $5.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $33.3 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2021. The Company reported a net loss of $0.2 million, or less than one-half of one cent per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $28.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $56.6 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2021, a decrease of 8% compared to $61.3 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was 30% of revenue, the same as in the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2020.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of January 31, 2021 were approximately 5.8 million, an increase of 8% year over year, including 333,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 51% year over year. Total Accounts as of January 31, 2021 were 12.8 million, including 7.0 million CDBs.

Total HSA Assets as of January 31, 2021 were $14.3 billion, an increase of 24% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $10.1 billion of HSA cash and $4.2 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $1.0 billion as of January 31, 2021.

New HSA openings and HSA asset balances

HealthEquity reported sales of 687,000 new HSAs during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, compared to 724,000 during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020. HSA members grew their cash balances by approximately $1.4 billion during the year, while total member balances increased by approximately $2.8 billion due primarily to HSA contributions, decreased spending per HSA, and appreciation of invested balances.

WageWorks integration

HealthEquity completed its acquisition of WageWorks on August 30, 2019. The Company has identified opportunities of approximately $80 million in annualized ongoing net synergies to be achieved by the end of the fiscal year ending January 31, 2022, of which approximately $60 million were achieved as of January 31, 2021.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2022, management expects revenues of $750 million to $760 million. Its outlook for net loss is between $10 million and $5 million, resulting in net loss of $0.12 to $0.07 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $115 million and $119 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.37 to $1.42 (based on an estimated 84 million weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $240 million to $246 million.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Monday, March 15, 2021 to discuss the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and year-end results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 844-791-6252, or 661-378-9636 for international callers, and referencing conference ID 8874995. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on marketable equity securities, and other certain non-operating items.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, and acquisition costs, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.



Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 12 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its operations and its financial results;

our ability to realize the anticipated financial and other benefits from combining the operations of WageWorks with our business in an efficient and effective manner;

our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged health savings accounts and other consumer-directed benefits;

our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

recent and potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology and communications systems and successfully manage our growth;

our ability to protect our brand and other intellectual property rights; and

our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except par value) January 31, 2021

January 31, 2020

Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 328,803 $ 191,726 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,239 and $1,216 as of January 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 72,767 70,863 Other current assets 58,607 34,711 Total current assets 460,177 297,300 Property and equipment, net 29,106 33,486 Operating lease right-of-use assets 89,508 83,178 Intangible assets, net 767,003 783,279 Goodwill 1,326,793 1,332,631 Deferred tax asset — 18 Other assets 37,420 35,089 Total assets $ 2,710,007 $ 2,564,981 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,614 $ 3,980 Accrued compensation 50,670 50,121 Accrued liabilities 75,480 46,372 Current portion of long-term debt 62,500 39,063 Operating lease liabilities 14,037 12,401 Total current liabilities 204,301 151,937 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 924,217 1,181,615 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 74,224 68,017 Other long-term liabilities 8,808 2,625 Deferred tax liability 119,729 130,492 Total long-term liabilities 1,126,978 1,382,749 Total liabilities 1,331,279 1,534,686 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2021 and 2020 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 77,168 and 71,051 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 8 7 Additional paid-in capital 1,158,372 818,774 Accumulated earnings 220,348 211,514 Total stockholders’ equity 1,378,728 1,030,295 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,710,007 $ 2,564,981

HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) (unaudited)

Three months ended January 31,

Year ended January 31,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue Service revenue $ 111,328 $ 122,158 $ 430,966 $ 262,868 Custodial revenue 48,581 49,354 190,933 181,892 Interchange revenue 28,260 29,688 111,671 87,233 Total revenue 188,169 201,200 733,570 531,993 Cost of revenue Service costs 78,019 78,191 280,214 170,863 Custodial costs 4,769 4,847 19,574 17,563 Interchange costs 4,463 4,481 18,448 17,658 Total cost of revenue 87,251 87,519 318,236 206,084 Gross profit 100,918 113,681 415,334 325,909 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 13,462 13,936 49,964 43,951 Technology and development 32,319 31,515 124,809 77,576 General and administrative 22,903 23,368 84,493 60,561 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19,159 18,668 76,064 34,704 Merger integration 12,929 11,652 44,257 32,111 Total operating expenses 100,772 99,139 379,587 248,903 Income from operations 146 14,542 35,747 77,006 Other expense Interest expense (6,771 ) (14,417 ) (34,881 ) (24,772 ) Other income (expense), net 5,283 (732 ) 3,274 (9,079 ) Total other expense (1,488 ) (15,149 ) (31,607 ) (33,851 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (1,342 ) (607 ) 4,140 43,155 Income tax provision (benefit) (6,709 ) (417 ) (4,694 ) 3,491 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 5,367 $ (190 ) $ 8,834 $ 39,664 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.00 $ 0.12 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.00 $ 0.12 $ 0.58 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 76,846 70,880 74,235 67,026 Diluted 78,559 70,880 75,679 68,453

HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

Year ended January 31,

(in thousands) 2021

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 8,834 $ 39,664 $ 73,899 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 115,904 55,352 18,185 Stock-based compensation 42,863 39,844 21,057 Amortization of debt issuance costs 5,102 2,711 60 (Gains) losses on marketable equity securities — (27,570 ) 103 Other non-cash items 1,753 728 676 Deferred taxes (5,132 ) 3,665 408 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (413 ) (4,029 ) (4,066 ) Other assets (24,839 ) (12,577 ) (5,799 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,150 6,218 — Accrued compensation 771 4,550 4,432 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities 30,422 1,920 3,894 Operating lease liabilities, non-current (10,803 ) (5,383 ) — Other long-term liabilities 6,007 (83 ) 573 Net cash provided by operating activities 181,619 105,010 113,422 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (13,093 ) (7,286 ) (3,869 ) Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (51,500 ) (25,654 ) (9,978 ) Acquisition of intangible member assets (32,371 ) (9,134 ) (1,195 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (1,644,575 ) — Purchases of marketable securities — (53,845 ) (728 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities — — 41,422 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (96,964 ) (1,740,494 ) 25,652 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from follow-on equity offering, net of payments for offering costs 286,779 458,495 — Principal payments on long-term debt (239,063 ) (7,813 ) — Proceeds from long-term debt — 1,250,000 — Payment of debt issuance costs — (30,504 ) — Settlement of client-held funds obligation (3,862 ) (215,790 ) — Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 8,568 11,347 22,929 Net cash provided by financing activities 52,422 1,465,735 22,929 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 137,077 (169,749 ) 162,003 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 191,726 361,475 199,472 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 328,803 $ 191,726 $ 361,475

HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

Year ended January 31,

(in thousands) 2021

2020

2019

Supplemental cash flow data: Interest expense paid in cash $ 27,686 $ 21,806 $ 203 Income tax payments (refunds), net (6,022 ) 9,277 587 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 160 487 37 Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation 1,930 1,742 200 Decrease in goodwill due to measurement period adjustments, net 5,838 — — Exercise of common stock options receivable 1,478 — — Equity-based acquisition consideration — 3,776 —

Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) is as follows:

Three months ended January 31,

Year ended January 31,

(in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020

Cost of revenue $ 2,259 $ 1,507 $ 7,996 $ 4,792 Sales and marketing 2,176 1,225 6,986 4,694 Technology and development 2,721 2,049 10,772 7,649 General and administrative 5,394 3,486 17,109 12,972 Merger integration — 383 — 1,603 Other expense, net — — — 13,714 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 12,550 $ 8,650 $ 42,863 $ 45,424

Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages) January 31, 2021 January 31, 2020 % Change HSAs 5,782 5,344 8 % New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date 370 379 (2) % New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date 687 724 (5) % New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date — 757 (100) % HSAs with investments 333 220 51 % CDBs 7,028 7,437 (5) % Total Accounts 12,810 12,781 — % Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date 12,659 12,603 — % Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date 12,604 8,013 57 %

HSA assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) January 31, 2021

January 31, 2020

% Change HSA cash with yield (1) $ 9,875 $ 8,301 19 % HSA cash without yield (2) 244 383 (36) % Total HSA cash 10,119 8,684 17 % HSA investments with yield (1) 4,078 2,495 63 % HSA investments without yield (2) 138 362 (62) % Total HSA investments 4,216 2,857 48 % Total HSA Assets 14,335 11,541 24 % Average daily HSA cash with yield - Year-to-date 8,599 6,937 24 % Average daily HSA cash with yield - Quarter-to-date $ 9,060 $ 7,791 16 %

(1) HSA Assets that generate custodial revenue.

(2) HSA Assets that do not generate custodial revenue.

Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) January 31, 2021

January 31, 2020

% Change Client-held funds (1) $ 986 $ 779 27 % Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date (1) 847 382 122 % Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date (1) 848 727 17 %

(1) Client-held funds that generate custodial revenue.

Net income (loss) reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)



Three months ended January 31,

Year ended January 31,

(in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss) $ 5,367 $ (190 ) $ 8,834 $ 39,664 Interest income (195 ) (632 ) (1,045 ) (5,905 ) Interest expense 6,771 14,417 34,881 24,772 Income tax provision (benefit) (6,709 ) (417 ) (4,694 ) 3,491 Depreciation and amortization 11,259 7,708 39,839 20,648 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19,159 18,668 76,064 34,704 Stock-based compensation expense 12,550 8,267 42,863 30,107 Merger integration expenses (1) 12,929 11,652 44,257 32,111 Acquisition costs (2) 1,039 98 1,118 40,810 Gain on marketable equity securities — (190 ) — (27,760 ) Other (3) (5,524 ) 1,957 (1,322 ) 3,811 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,646 $ 61,338 $ 240,795 $ 196,453

(1) For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, merger integration expenses included $1.6 million of stock-based compensation expense related to post-acquisition integration activities.

(2) For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, acquisition costs included $13.7 million of stock-based compensation expense related to awards that were accelerated in connection with the acquisition of WageWorks, Inc.

(3) For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, Other consisted of amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $2.0 million, offset by other income, net, of $3.3 million. For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, Other consisted of amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $1.9 million and other costs of $1.9 million. For the three months ended January 31, 2021, Other consisted of amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $0.6 million, offset by other income, net, of $6.1 million. For the three months ended January 31, 2020, Other consisted of amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $0.5 million and other costs of $1.5 million.



Reconciliation of net loss outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions) January 31, 2022 Net loss $(10) - (5) Interest expense 26 Income tax provision (3) - (2) Depreciation and amortization 56 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 77 Stock-based compensation expense 61 Merger integration expenses 26 Acquisition costs 2 Other 5 Adjusted EBITDA $240 - 246

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

Three months ended

Year ended

Outlook for the year ending (in millions, except per share data) January 31, 2021

January 31, 2021

January 31, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 5 $ 9 $(10) - (5) Income tax benefit (6 ) (5 ) (3) - (2) Income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP (1 ) 4 (13) - (7) Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19 76 77 Stock-based compensation expense 12 43 61 Merger integration expenses 13 44 26 Acquisition costs 1 1 2 Total adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP 45 164 166 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 44 168 153 - 159 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 11 42 38 - 40 Non-GAAP net income 33 126 115 - 119 Diluted weighted-average shares 79 76 84 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $ 0.42 $ 1.67 $1.37 - 1.42

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occur that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

(2) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding of non-GAAP net income and diluted weighted-average shares.

