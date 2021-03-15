 

HealthEquity Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Ended January 31, 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 21:02  |  19   |   |   

Highlights of the fiscal year include:

  • Revenue of $733.6 million, an increase of 38% compared to $532.0 million in FY20.
  • Net income of $8.8 million, compared to $39.7 million in FY20, with non-GAAP net income of $126.3 million, compared to $114.8 million in FY20.
  • Net income per diluted share of $0.12, compared to $0.58 in FY20, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.67, compared to $1.68 in FY20.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $240.8 million, an increase of 23% compared to $196.5 million in FY20.
  • 5.8 million HSAs, an increase of 8% compared to FY20.
  • $14.3 billion Total HSA Assets, an increase of 24% compared to FY20.
  • 12.8 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDB accounts, the same as in FY20.

Highlights of the fourth quarter include:

  • Revenue of $188.2 million, a decrease of 6% compared to $201.2 million in Q4 FY20.
  • Net income of $5.4 million, compared to net loss of $0.2 million in Q4 FY20, with non-GAAP net income of $33.3 million, compared to $28.4 million in Q4 FY20.
  • Net income per diluted share of $0.07, compared to net loss of less than one-half of one cent in Q4 FY20, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.42, compared to $0.40 in Q4 FY20.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $56.6 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $61.3 million in Q4 FY20.

DRAPER, Utah, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account non-bank custodian, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2021.

“The team delivered strong results in fiscal 2021, growing revenue by 38% to $734 million and Adjusted EBITDA by 23% to $241 million,” said Jon Kessler, president and CEO of HealthEquity. “Fiscal 2022 is off to a fast start as well, with early client and partner wins as well as the acquisition of Luum, which will help our clients return to work.”

Fiscal year financial results

The comparability of the Company's financial results between years is impacted by its acquisition of WageWorks. As the WageWorks acquisition closed on August 30, 2019, WageWorks' results of operations are included in the Company's consolidated results of operations for the entire fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, but are only included in the consolidated results of operations for approximately five months during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020.

Revenue for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 of $733.6 million grew 38% compared to $532.0 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020. Revenue this year included: service revenue of $431.0 million, custodial revenue of $190.9 million, and interchange revenue of $111.7 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $8.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $126.3 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. The Company reported net income of $39.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $114.8 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA of $240.8 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 grew 23% compared to $196.5 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was 33% of revenue compared to 37% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020.

As of January 31, 2021, HealthEquity had $328.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and $986.7 million of outstanding debt, net of issuance costs. This compares to $191.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.22 billion of outstanding debt as of January 31, 2020. The cash amount as of January 31, 2021 does not reflect the approximately $456.7 million in net proceeds from the Company's sale of common stock in February and March 2021.

Fourth quarter financial results

Revenue for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2021 of $188.2 million decreased 6% compared to $201.2 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2020. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $111.3 million, custodial revenue of $48.6 million, and interchange revenue of $28.3 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $5.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $33.3 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2021. The Company reported a net loss of $0.2 million, or less than one-half of one cent per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $28.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $56.6 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2021, a decrease of 8% compared to $61.3 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was 30% of revenue, the same as in the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2020.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of January 31, 2021 were approximately 5.8 million, an increase of 8% year over year, including 333,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 51% year over year. Total Accounts as of January 31, 2021 were 12.8 million, including 7.0 million CDBs.

Total HSA Assets as of January 31, 2021 were $14.3 billion, an increase of 24% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $10.1 billion of HSA cash and $4.2 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $1.0 billion as of January 31, 2021.

New HSA openings and HSA asset balances

HealthEquity reported sales of 687,000 new HSAs during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, compared to 724,000 during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020. HSA members grew their cash balances by approximately $1.4 billion during the year, while total member balances increased by approximately $2.8 billion due primarily to HSA contributions, decreased spending per HSA, and appreciation of invested balances.

WageWorks integration

HealthEquity completed its acquisition of WageWorks on August 30, 2019. The Company has identified opportunities of approximately $80 million in annualized ongoing net synergies to be achieved by the end of the fiscal year ending January 31, 2022, of which approximately $60 million were achieved as of January 31, 2021.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2022, management expects revenues of $750 million to $760 million. Its outlook for net loss is between $10 million and $5 million, resulting in net loss of $0.12 to $0.07 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $115 million and $119 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.37 to $1.42 (based on an estimated 84 million weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $240 million to $246 million.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Monday, March 15, 2021 to discuss the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and year-end results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 844-791-6252, or 661-378-9636 for international callers, and referencing conference ID 8874995. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on marketable equity securities, and other certain non-operating items.
  • Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, and acquisition costs, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 12 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

  • the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its operations and its financial results;
  • our ability to realize the anticipated financial and other benefits from combining the operations of WageWorks with our business in an efficient and effective manner;
  • our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;
  • our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged health savings accounts and other consumer-directed benefits;
  • our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;
  • the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;
  • our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;
  • recent and potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;
  • the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;
  • our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;
  • our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;
  • our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology and communications systems and successfully manage our growth;
  • our ability to protect our brand and other intellectual property rights; and
  • our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact
Richard Putnam
801-727-1209
rputnam@healthequity.com

HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except par value) January 31, 2021
 		    January 31, 2020
 		 
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 328,803     $ 191,726  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,239 and $1,216 as of January 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 72,767     70,863  
Other current assets 58,607     34,711  
Total current assets 460,177     297,300  
Property and equipment, net 29,106     33,486  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 89,508     83,178  
Intangible assets, net 767,003     783,279  
Goodwill 1,326,793     1,332,631  
Deferred tax asset     18  
Other assets 37,420     35,089  
Total assets $ 2,710,007     $ 2,564,981  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 1,614     $ 3,980  
Accrued compensation 50,670     50,121  
Accrued liabilities 75,480     46,372  
Current portion of long-term debt 62,500     39,063  
Operating lease liabilities 14,037     12,401  
Total current liabilities 204,301     151,937  
Long-term liabilities      
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 924,217     1,181,615  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 74,224     68,017  
Other long-term liabilities 8,808     2,625  
Deferred tax liability 119,729     130,492  
Total long-term liabilities 1,126,978     1,382,749  
Total liabilities 1,331,279     1,534,686  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity      
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2021 and 2020      
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 77,168 and 71,051 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 8     7  
Additional paid-in capital 1,158,372     818,774  
Accumulated earnings 220,348     211,514  
Total stockholders’ equity 1,378,728     1,030,295  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,710,007     $ 2,564,981  

HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) (unaudited)

  Three months ended January 31,
 		    Year ended January 31,
 		 
(in thousands, except per share data) 2021
 		    2020
 		    2021
 		    2020
 		 
Revenue              
Service revenue $ 111,328     $ 122,158     $ 430,966     $ 262,868  
Custodial revenue 48,581     49,354     190,933     181,892  
Interchange revenue 28,260     29,688     111,671     87,233  
Total revenue 188,169     201,200     733,570     531,993  
Cost of revenue              
Service costs 78,019     78,191     280,214     170,863  
Custodial costs 4,769     4,847     19,574     17,563  
Interchange costs 4,463     4,481     18,448     17,658  
Total cost of revenue 87,251     87,519     318,236     206,084  
Gross profit 100,918     113,681     415,334     325,909  
Operating expenses              
Sales and marketing 13,462     13,936     49,964     43,951  
Technology and development 32,319     31,515     124,809     77,576  
General and administrative 22,903     23,368     84,493     60,561  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19,159     18,668     76,064     34,704  
Merger integration 12,929     11,652     44,257     32,111  
Total operating expenses 100,772     99,139     379,587     248,903  
Income from operations 146     14,542     35,747     77,006  
Other expense              
Interest expense (6,771 )   (14,417 )   (34,881 )   (24,772 )
Other income (expense), net 5,283     (732 )   3,274     (9,079 )
Total other expense (1,488 )   (15,149 )   (31,607 )   (33,851 )
Income (loss) before income taxes (1,342 )   (607 )   4,140     43,155  
Income tax provision (benefit) (6,709 )   (417 )   (4,694 )   3,491  
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 5,367     $ (190 )   $ 8,834     $ 39,664  
Net income per share:              
Basic $ 0.07     $ 0.00     $ 0.12     $ 0.59  
Diluted $ 0.07     $ 0.00     $ 0.12     $ 0.58  
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income per share:              
Basic 76,846     70,880     74,235     67,026  
Diluted 78,559     70,880     75,679     68,453  

HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

  Year ended January 31,
 		 
(in thousands) 2021
 		    2020
 		    2019
 		 
Cash flows from operating activities:          
Net income $ 8,834     $ 39,664     $ 73,899  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Depreciation and amortization 115,904     55,352     18,185  
Stock-based compensation 42,863     39,844     21,057  
Amortization of debt issuance costs 5,102     2,711     60  
(Gains) losses on marketable equity securities     (27,570 )   103  
Other non-cash items 1,753     728     676  
Deferred taxes (5,132 )   3,665     408  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
Accounts receivable (413 )   (4,029 )   (4,066 )
Other assets (24,839 )   (12,577 )   (5,799 )
Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,150     6,218      
Accrued compensation 771     4,550     4,432  
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities 30,422     1,920     3,894  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current (10,803 )   (5,383 )    
Other long-term liabilities 6,007     (83 )   573  
Net cash provided by operating activities 181,619     105,010     113,422  
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Purchases of property and equipment (13,093 )   (7,286 )   (3,869 )
Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (51,500 )   (25,654 )   (9,978 )
Acquisition of intangible member assets (32,371 )   (9,134 )   (1,195 )
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired     (1,644,575 )    
Purchases of marketable securities     (53,845 )   (728 )
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities         41,422  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (96,964 )   (1,740,494 )   25,652  
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Proceeds from follow-on equity offering, net of payments for offering costs 286,779     458,495      
Principal payments on long-term debt (239,063 )   (7,813 )    
Proceeds from long-term debt     1,250,000      
Payment of debt issuance costs     (30,504 )    
Settlement of client-held funds obligation (3,862 )   (215,790 )    
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 8,568     11,347     22,929  
Net cash provided by financing activities 52,422     1,465,735     22,929  
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 137,077     (169,749 )   162,003  
Beginning cash and cash equivalents 191,726     361,475     199,472  
Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 328,803     $ 191,726     $ 361,475  

HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

  Year ended January 31,
 		 
(in thousands) 2021
 		    2020
 		    2019
 		 
           
Supplemental cash flow data:          
Interest expense paid in cash $ 27,686     $ 21,806     $ 203  
Income tax payments (refunds), net (6,022 )   9,277     587  
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:          
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 160     487     37  
Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation 1,930     1,742     200  
Decrease in goodwill due to measurement period adjustments, net 5,838          
Exercise of common stock options receivable 1,478          
Equity-based acquisition consideration     3,776      

Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)
Total stock-based compensation expense included in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) is as follows:

  Three months ended January 31,
 		    Year ended January 31,
 		 
(in thousands) 2021
 		    2020
 		    2021
 		    2020
 		 
Cost of revenue $ 2,259     $ 1,507     $ 7,996     $ 4,792  
Sales and marketing 2,176     1,225     6,986     4,694  
Technology and development 2,721     2,049     10,772     7,649  
General and administrative 5,394     3,486     17,109     12,972  
Merger integration     383         1,603  
Other expense, net             13,714  
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 12,550     $ 8,650     $ 42,863     $ 45,424  

Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages) January 31, 2021 January 31, 2020 % Change
HSAs 5,782 5,344 8 %
New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date 370 379 (2) %
New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date 687 724 (5) %
New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date 757 (100) %
HSAs with investments 333 220 51 %
CDBs 7,028 7,437 (5) %
Total Accounts 12,810 12,781 — %
Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date 12,659 12,603 — %
Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date 12,604 8,013 57 %

HSA assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) January 31, 2021
 		    January 31, 2020
 		    % Change
HSA cash with yield (1) $ 9,875     $ 8,301     19 %
HSA cash without yield (2) 244     383     (36) %
Total HSA cash 10,119     8,684     17 %
HSA investments with yield (1) 4,078     2,495     63 %
HSA investments without yield (2) 138     362     (62) %
Total HSA investments 4,216     2,857     48 %
Total HSA Assets 14,335     11,541     24 %
Average daily HSA cash with yield - Year-to-date 8,599     6,937     24 %
Average daily HSA cash with yield - Quarter-to-date $ 9,060     $ 7,791     16 %

(1)  HSA Assets that generate custodial revenue.

(2)  HSA Assets that do not generate custodial revenue.

Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) January 31, 2021
 		  January 31, 2020
 		  % Change
Client-held funds (1) $ 986   $ 779   27 %
Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date (1) 847   382   122 %
Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date (1) 848   727   17 %

(1)  Client-held funds that generate custodial revenue.

Net income (loss) reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

  Three months ended January 31,
 		    Year ended January 31,
 		 
(in thousands) 2021
 		    2020
 		    2021
 		    2020
 		 
Net income (loss) $ 5,367     $ (190 )   $ 8,834     $ 39,664  
Interest income (195 )   (632 )   (1,045 )   (5,905 )
Interest expense 6,771     14,417     34,881     24,772  
Income tax provision (benefit) (6,709 )   (417 )   (4,694 )   3,491  
Depreciation and amortization 11,259     7,708     39,839     20,648  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19,159     18,668     76,064     34,704  
Stock-based compensation expense 12,550     8,267     42,863     30,107  
Merger integration expenses (1) 12,929     11,652     44,257     32,111  
Acquisition costs (2) 1,039     98     1,118     40,810  
Gain on marketable equity securities     (190 )       (27,760 )
Other (3) (5,524 )   1,957     (1,322 )   3,811  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,646     $ 61,338     $ 240,795     $ 196,453  

(1)  For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, merger integration expenses included $1.6 million of stock-based compensation expense related to post-acquisition integration activities.

(2)  For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, acquisition costs included $13.7 million of stock-based compensation expense related to awards that were accelerated in connection with the acquisition of WageWorks, Inc.

(3)  For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, Other consisted of amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $2.0 million, offset by other income, net, of $3.3 million. For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, Other consisted of amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $1.9 million and other costs of $1.9 million. For the three months ended January 31, 2021, Other consisted of amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $0.6 million, offset by other income, net, of $6.1 million. For the three months ended January 31, 2020, Other consisted of amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $0.5 million and other costs of $1.5 million.

Reconciliation of net loss outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)

  Outlook for the year ending
(in millions) January 31, 2022
Net loss $(10) - (5)
Interest expense 26
Income tax provision (3) - (2)
Depreciation and amortization 56
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 77
Stock-based compensation expense 61
Merger integration expenses 26
Acquisition costs 2
Other 5
Adjusted EBITDA $240 - 246

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

  Three months ended
 		    Year ended
 		    Outlook for the year ending
(in millions, except per share data) January 31, 2021
 		    January 31, 2021
 		    January 31, 2022
Net income (loss) $ 5     $ 9     $(10) - (5)
Income tax benefit (6 )   (5 )   (3) - (2)
Income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP (1 )   4     (13) - (7)
Non-GAAP adjustments:          
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19     76     77
Stock-based compensation expense 12     43     61
Merger integration expenses 13     44     26
Acquisition costs 1     1     2
Total adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP 45     164     166
Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 44     168     153 - 159
Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 11     42     38 - 40
Non-GAAP net income 33     126     115 - 119
           
Diluted weighted-average shares 79     76     84
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $ 0.42     $ 1.67     $1.37 - 1.42

(1)  The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occur that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

(2)  Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding of non-GAAP net income and diluted weighted-average shares.

Certain terms

Term Definition
HSA A financial account through which consumers spend and save long-term for healthcare on a tax-advantaged basis.
CDB Consumer-directed benefits offered by employers, including flexible spending and health reimbursement arrangements (“FSAs” and “HRAs”), Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (“COBRA”) administration, commuter and other benefits.
HSA member Consumers with HSAs that we serve.
Total HSA Assets HSA members' deposits with our federally insured custodial depository partners and custodial cash deposits invested in an annuity contract with our insurance company partner. Total HSA Assets also includes HSA members' investments in mutual funds through our custodial investment fund partner.
Client Our employer clients.
Total Accounts The sum of HSAs and CDBs on our platforms.
Client-held funds Deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs.
Network Partner Our health plan partners, benefits administrators, and retirement plan recordkeepers.
Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on marketable equity securities, and other certain non-operating items.
Non-GAAP net income Calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, and acquisition costs, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share Calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HealthEquity Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Ended January 31, 2021 Financial Results Highlights of the fiscal year include: Revenue of $733.6 million, an increase of 38% compared to $532.0 million in FY20.Net income of $8.8 million, compared to $39.7 million in FY20, with non-GAAP net income of $126.3 million, compared to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT FORMALIZE AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY CREATE INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ...
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
HealthEquity Expands Commuter Offering with Luum
02.03.21
HealthEquity Announces Closing of Sale of Additional Shares
23.02.21
HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results
19.02.21
HealthEquity Announces Closing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock
17.02.21
HealthEquity Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
16.02.21
HealthEquity Announces Commencement of Proposed Offering of Common Stock