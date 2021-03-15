 

Collective Growth Corporation Announces March 31, 2021 Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination with Innoviz Technologies Ltd.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 21:00  |  24   |   |   

AUSTIN, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) ("Collective Growth") today announced that the Special Meeting of Stockholders of Collective Growth (the "Special Meeting") to approve the pending business combination between Collective Growth and Innoviz Technologies Ltd.  ("Innoviz") is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. Holders of Collective Growth’s shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock at the close of business on the record date of March 4, 2021 are entitled to notice of the virtual Special Meeting and to vote at the virtual Special Meeting. Following the proposed business combination, Innoviz, a technology leader of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, is expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ("INVZ").

Collective Growth’s  definitive proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") was included in the Registration Statement filed by Innoviz with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”). The Proxy Statement is available at www.sec.gov. Collective Growth stockholders are encouraged to read the proxy materials, including, among other things, the reasons for Collective Growth's Board of Directors' unanimous recommendation that stockholders vote "FOR" the business combination and the other stockholder proposals set forth in the proxy materials as well as the background of the process that led to the pending business combination with Innoviz.

Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Special Meeting in person and regardless of the number of shares you may own, we urge you to vote FOR ALL proposals.

Collective Growth stockholders who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact Collective Growth's proxy solicitor, D.F. King & Co., Inc., by telephone at (800) 515-4479 or by email CGRO@dfking.com.

About Collective Growth Corporation
Collective Growth Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, visit www.collectivegrowthcorp.com.

