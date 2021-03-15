CarLotz Expands Footprint in Home State of Virginia

Company to Open Charlottesville Hub in May

RICHMOND, Va., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced today it will open a fourth hub in its home state of Virginia. The new hub, the Company’s twelfth nationwide, located at 1389 Richmond Road in Charlottesville, is expected to open by the end of May. CarLotz currently operates its other Virginia hubs in Richmond, Midlothian, and Chesapeake.



“The Charlottesville community is home to a great diversity of car buyers and sellers -- students and educators, investors and innovators, all seeking a quality product, value, and service,” said Michael Bor, Co-Founder and CEO of CarLotz. “CarLotz’ one-of-a-kind consignment-to-retail-sales model allows us to put more value back in the hands of buyers and sellers. You can get more money for your car when you sell through CarLotz and more car for your money when you buy from CarLotz,” he continued. “We are excited to be a part of the Charlottesville community and believe this hub will provide meaningful growth as we expand our footprint across the southeast and throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.”