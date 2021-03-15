Iovance Biotherapeutics Appoints Igor Bilinsky as Chief Operating Officer

“I am pleased to welcome Igor to Iovance and look forward to his contributions while we advance our TIL cell therapy pipeline,” stated Maria Fardis, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Iovance Biotherapeutics. “Through his experience in several senior leadership roles across multiple functional areas, Igor has led multiple teams across different companies, including internal manufacturing, and created significant shareholder value. These capabilities are important to Iovance in furthering our leadership in TIL cell therapy development, manufacturing and potential commercialization.”

Dr. Bilinsky has more than 20 years of cumulative leadership experience through prior roles as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Business Officer at companies within the life sciences industry. Most recently he served as Chief Business Officer of Oncternal Therapeutics, where he was integral in building the publicly traded oncology company. Previously, Dr. Bilinsky served as Chief Operating Officer of AmpliPhi Biosciences, and as General Manager and Senior Vice President at IGNYTA (now part of Roche). His prior experience also includes senior executive roles at Vical and Halozyme Therapeutics, and Chief Executive Officer at Androclus Therapeutics. He also served as a principal in the healthcare practice of Boston Consulting Group. Dr. Bilinsky received his B.S. in physics from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology and his Ph.D. in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“I am very happy to join Iovance to help build the pipeline for patients with cancer and spearhead the transition to internal manufacturing and potential commercialization,” said Dr. Bilinsky. “I believe TIL cell therapy has the potential to address broad cancer populations in multiple indications and at various stages of disease. I look forward to applying my skillset across corporate operations to help continue development of TIL therapy toward commercialization.”