 

Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 21:10  |  29   |   |   

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $16.25 per share ($0.40625 per each depositary share) on its 6.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred stock (NYSE: STLPRA). The dividend is payable on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 26, 2021.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities we serve through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

STERLING BANCORP CONTACT:  
Emlen Harmon, Senior Managing Director Investor Relations  
212.309.7646  

Sterling Bancorp  
Two Blue Hill Plaza, Second Floor
Pearl River, NY 10965

T 845.369.8040
F 845.369.8255

http://www.sterlingbancorp.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock PEARL RIVER, N.Y., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $16.25 per share ($0.40625 per …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT FORMALIZE AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY CREATE INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ...
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in ...
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Sterling National Bank Collaborates with Google Pay to Expand Digital Banking Capabilities
16.02.21
Sterling National Bank Partners with Goalsetter to Bring Savings Accounts to One Million Students in Underserved Communities